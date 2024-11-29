Holiday Season Eats & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

It’s holiday season on the East End. Check out all of the specials offered.

The holiday season is in full swing! Grab your friends and family and get out there to enjoy Small Business Saturday, Winter Wonderland events and more. Check out the exciting festive foodie happenings taking place below.

Art of Eating is hosting their “Brunch on Butter Pop Up” today, Nov. 29 and tomorrow, Nov. 30 in honor of Small Business Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Guests are encouraged to holiday shop around town before stopping by for lunch and a complimentary cup of their fragrant warm cider. The food truck will be parked at 256 Butter Lane in Bridgehampton featuring dishes including a breakfast burrito, classic chilaquiles, Oaxaca cheese & roasted poblano peppers quesadilla, posole, squash & goat cheese empanada, churros with two sauces, Mexican hot chocolate, pop-up specials and more! Dining with them is the perfect way to end a day of supporting local small businesses. For more information, head to the Art of Eating website!

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn is hosting their first Winter Wonderland with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.! Join them for winter crafts, sugar cookie decorating and a DIY chocolate bar. The cost per child to attend is $25 and includes one entrée off of their children’s menu, one cookie to decorate and one winter wonderland craft. Adults are welcome to join before or after the Stony Brook Village Tree Lighting for happy hour at the Tavern bar featuring half off beer on tap, wines by the glass and a featured cocktail list. Brunch items will be available until 3 p.m. for adults along with the a la carte menu. For more information and to make reservations for brunch or dinner, visit their website or call the restaurant at 631-751-0555.

Pre-order your holiday hams from Townline BBQ! A limited number of 14 lb. bone-in hams cured and smoked by pitmaster Billy will be available for Christmas and New Year’s. These serve 20 people with leftovers and it’s encouraged that you add on some of their famous sides including baked beans, collard greens, cornbread and more available in full and half pints. Pre-orders will be available beginning Sunday, Dec. 1 and come with reheating instructions and a housemade glaze. Order over in house while sipping on a pint of beer on tap or order over the phone by calling 631-537-2271. Don’t miss your chance to wow your guests courtesy of Chef Billy! If you’re ordering in person, be sure to check out their merchandise available that will make great gifts this holiday season with items including t-shirts, blankets, their spice rub, jerky gift cards and more.

Almond is continuing their “Artist & Writers” dinner series on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.! Ian Swordy, an artist and writer based in New York, and the Arts Center at Duck Creek will be in attendance alongside a special three-course family style meal served with a glass of wine or draft beer for $59 including gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting their website or calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665.

Did you know?

Do you and your loved ones love Clam Bar? Even though they’re closed for the season, you can still gift their merchandise for the holidays this year! Visit their website to shop for T-shirts, hats, crewnecks, hoodies and more. That should hold you over until they reopen in April 2025!

Bits & Bites:

Canoe Place Inn is hosting a magical evening on Dec. 5 from 6 – 8 p.m. where the holiday spirit truly comes alive! Their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Canoe Place is a family friendly event with a special visit from Santa and live holiday music you can enjoy by a cozy crackling fire while sipping on mulled wine, hot cider and rich hot chocolate.

The Bell & Anchor will be open Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve! Make your reservations in advance by visiting their website or calling the restaurant directly at 631-725-3400.

Happy hour at Shippy’s takes place every day from 3–6 p.m.! Head to their website to check out the full menu with items including the Shipwreck Special of ½ dozen clams or ½ oysters and a bottle of miller high life for $15 and a Shippy’s single burger and fries for $10. Reservations can be made on their website.

Food Quote: “It’s the holiday season. Let the overeating begin!” – Melanie White