Election Results Are In: Mark Consuelos Beat Jimmy Fallon for 'Sexiest TV Show Host Alive'

Mark Consuelos took home the title of People magazine‘s Sexiest TV Show Host Alive for the second year running, but he insists he was rooting for his friend, fellow nominee and Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon.

On the Oct. 29 episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos’ wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, announced the 2024 readers’ choice winners, with Consuelos coming out on top over Seth Meyers, Mario Lopez, and Fallon. He jokingly dubbed it “the most important election of our time.”

Cheered on by the LIVE audience to give an acceptance speech, Consuelos started by shouting out his fellow Hamptons pal Fallon for his campaign strategy: “I’d like to thank all the other nominees, especially Jimmy Fallon, for putting that QR code on his television program.” He then admitted, “I did vote for Jimmy. I’m sure it was very close — I voted for him multiple times, and I think my family voted for him, but America has spoken.”

Turning to his blushing wife, Consuelos said, “Truly, the only time I feel sexy is when I’m with you.” Ripa shot back with a laugh, “That is a bunch of B.S.” When asked if he felt “sexier” after winning again, he quipped, “No, I feel exactly the same. Once you become a dad, you see yourself through your kids’ eyes — and that’s when the sexy just goes away, I think.”

Ripa ended the segment with, “Thank you, People magazine, for embarrassing our children.”