Nev Schulman Runs NY Marathon 3 Months After Hamptons Bike Crash

In an extraordinary display of resilience, Catfish star Nev Schulman crossed the finish line of the New York City Marathon on November 3 — only three months after surviving a devastating bike accident in the Hamptons.

While biking to pick up his son back in August, Schulman collided with a truck on his e-bike and was rushed to Southampton Hospital, where he learned he’d fractured his neck.

Reflecting on his close call, the TV personality criticized the road safety in the Hamptons in an interview with “South O’ The Highway” just 10 days after the incident: “As a runner and cyclist, I find the absence of shoulders and near-complete lack of bike lanes in the Hamptons both upsetting and extremely dangerous. If there had been a bike lane, my accident simply would not have happened.”

During recovery, Schulman longed to return to his passion, running a marathon. Last year, he’d guided his friend Francesco Magisano, a blind athlete, in the race.

Although he didn’t plan to participate this year, a text from Magisano saying, “Nev, I want to run it with you. I don’t care how fast or slow we go,” gave Schulman the motivation he needed to defy the odds. With his doctor’s blessing — which he recorded to prove to his wife that he was given the all clear — father-of-three Schulman trained for a few weeks before rejoining Magisano at the starting line.

“This was a big one for me,” Schulman shared on Instagram. “Exactly three months ago, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be able to run again. Today, I proved to myself that anything is possible with the right amount of commitment, determination, and support.”