Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Sean Glass, Filmmaker

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Sean Glass

Episode 205: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with filmmaker Sean Glass, a multitalented creative who has directed, produced and starred in a number of films. Prior to entering the film industry, Glass launched a record label that reached No. 1 on iTunes and earned him a Grammy Award nomination.

