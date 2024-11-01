Randolph Aversano of Wellington Remembered as Polo Leader

Randolph Aversano, of Wellington, Florida, a leader in the Polo community, passed away on September 24 He was 82.

Born in May 25, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York, Randy was the son of the late Joseph and Domenica Aversano. Upon graduation from St. John’s University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Fresh out of college, young, Randy Aversano went to Vietnam where he served in the Force Reconnaissance, a unit whose job was to infiltrate deep inside enemy lines.

On his second tour of duty, he and his team rescued a Navy Pilot, deep in enemy territory. Randy and two of his men were wounded in the mission, but everyone got home safe and he was awarded the Silver Star. He earned the rank of Captain, as a Force Reconnaissance Marine

Upon returning home, Randy started working with MetroMedia, which was the basis for today’s Fox Communications, but after two years he decided to leave a successful career to start his own business. Taking everything, he owned, he started Synergistic Marketing LLC with savings and a second mortgage on his house. He served as the CEO of this highly successful company for over 40 years. He was lauded as an innovator in the industry. Randy was the force behind the business and it proved to be a uniquely successful in the publishing business, creating in the mid-seventies the newspaper inserts, then the magazine inserts, and a novel approach to consumer marketing.

Randy was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist. He was a big game hunter and traveled the world on many hunting expeditions and enjoyed sport fishing. He came to the sport of Polo later in life and became an enthusiastic member of the Polo community, serving as a past President of the Gulfstream Polo Club and as an esteemed member of the Board of Directors and President of the National Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame from 2005 until 2015.

Other passions in Randy’s life, and “his most important one”, was his family: his wife Jane and their two beautiful daughters Lindsay and Ashley. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Jane; their daughter, Ashley and her husband, Jonny Lennon; his grandsons, Santino and Hendrix, his sister Nina Boudria, his niece Jackie Boudria, and many beloved family members. He is predeceased by his daughter Lindsay.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Randy’s memory to Tunnel to Towers. A memorial service will be held in Wellington, Florida. at a date to be announced.