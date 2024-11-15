New Southampton Playhouse Will Be Hamptons' Only IMAX Theater

Southampton Playhouse will be the Hamptons’ only IMAX theater

The historic Southampton Cinema, a cornerstone of local culture since 1932, is set for a renaissance under new ownership as the Southampton Playhouse. Its transformation is the vision of Aby and Charlie Rosen, in partnership with Alex Black, who together acquired the theater with plans to revitalize it for the modern community.

“The theater has played such a significant role in our lives,” Charlie Rosen shared in an interview with “South O’ The Highway.” “For some of us, it represents memories with family; for others, it’s a reminder of a first date. Everyone we’ve spoken to has such nostalgia for the theater and we couldn’t be happier that we get to make new memories with our families and friends, while also bringing it to new members of the community.”

The Playhouse, billed for opening in early 2025, will feature three state-of-the-art cinemas and the Hamptons’ only IMAX theater. Rosen emphasized the theater’s dual mission: “Our focus will be bringing the local community the biggest and brightest in first-run films, but we also want to pair that with repertory programming.”

The theater will host an array of live events, including comedy nights, readings, and children’s performances, making it a true “playhouse” for varied cultural experiences. The IMAX theater uses advanced technology to create an immersive viewing experience, offering a cinematic experience like no other in the Hamptons. “IMAX has been such a great partner, and the ability to bring the experience to Southampton is truly a gift,” Rosen said.

Beyond film, the Playhouse intends to engage the community deeply. An advisory board composed of local creatives and visionaries will help curate events and bring in notable acts, promising to infuse fresh energy into Southampton’s arts scene. The Playhouse also prioritizes inclusivity and youth engagement.

“There is such an incredible artist community in Long Island,” Rosen noted. The team plans to showcase local talent, partner with schools for student exhibitions, and host community-driven events.