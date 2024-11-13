Two East End Wineries Receive State Awards

Macari Vineyards won the 2024 Winery Award

In recognition of their impactful contributions to New York’s wine industry, Macari Vineyards and Bedell Cellars, two esteemed wineries located on Long Island’s East End, were honored at the New York Wine & Grape Foundation’s 2024 Unity Awards.

The awards were announced earlier this year, and the foundation officially gave the awards to the two vineyards in October.

Macari Vineyards, located in Cutchogue, received the Winery Award, which celebrates wineries that have significantly bolstered New York’s wine image and reputation. Known for its dedication to producing high-quality wines, Macari Vineyards has been a fixture in Long Island’s wine industry for nearly three decades. It was founded in 1995 by Joseph T. Macari, a son of Italian immigrants, and is now run by his granddaughter, Gabriella Macari.

“My grandfather’s family settled in Corona, Queens during the Depression. At a young age, he helped his parents in their candy store and helped his grandparents sell homemade wine at their backyard bocce courts,” Gabriella Macari says.

Today, Long Island’s wine industry has transformed, with increasing demand for locally produced wines, educational tastings and pairing experiences. Macari’s emphasis on soil health, high-quality viticulture and meticulous winemaking has earned them accolades, including recognition from the publications Wine Enthusiast and VinePair.

As they look to the future, Macari Vineyards sees consumer education as critical to fostering support for local wines. Gabriella Macari believes that as New Yorkers become more familiar with wines from their own region, support for these wines will strengthen, helping to elevate New York wines both locally and nationally.

“Initially, our local wine industry was small, locals were skeptical, visitors were sparse and there were only a handful of ambitious and hopeful growers and producers,” Macari says.

Macari’s connection to the surrounding community is also key to its mission, with many wine club members from Long Island, New York City , and even New England.

The Winery Award, Macari noted, is a validation of her company’s efforts and a testament to the strength of the local wine community.

“This award is not just a validation of our viticultural and winemaking efforts but also a celebration of the vibrant community that supports us,” she says.

Meanwhile, Bedell Cellars – also in Cutchogue – received the foundation’s Sustainability Award, recognizing its long-standing commitment to environmentally responsible winegrowing. Rich Olsen-Harbich, Bedell’s winemaker, has been a leading figure in sustainable practices on Long Island since 1980.

The award highlights Bedell’s dedication to protecting the environment, an effort rooted in the vision of the winery’s late founder, Michael Lynne, who prioritized the health of Long Island’s sensitive ecosystems.

“Sustainability is a zero-sum game,” Olsen-Harbich says. “It is a pathway that you walk on, without an end in sight. You always want to find a way to be even more sustainable. Sustainability should encompass not just farming and production, but the way we treat our employees and the economic health of our businesses and community.”

Under his guidance, Bedell Cellars has implemented practices to reduce environmental impact, conserve resources and minimize pollution in an area where agriculture directly affects tidal estuaries and drinking water aquifers.

Olsen-Harbich has worked to advance sustainability not only at Bedell but across Long Island’s wine industry. In 2012, Bedell and other regional growers launched the Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. The program now encompasses 1,110 acres across 18 wineries, making sustainability a central focus for Long Island’s wine community.