You Gotta Beleaf: New Calverton Cannabis Dispensary Debuts

Beleaf in Calverton (Photo Courtesy Beleaf)

Beleaf, a new cannabis dispensary, is now open for business in Calverton, making it the second New York State-licensed adult-use recreational marijuana retailer in the Town of Riverhead.

The proprietors previously opened a location in Brooklyn and have another planned for Medford. It opened in early December, around the same time as Strain Stars, which had opened the first state-sanctioned pot shop on Long Island in Farmingdale last year, opened a Riverhead location. The two are among seven pot shops aiming to open in the town, records show.

“We’re more than just a store,” Beleaf states on its website that advertises flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates and more. “We’re a community of people who share a passion for the plant and its potential to enhance lives.”

The two Riverhead dispensaries bring the total of state-licensed pot shops on Long Island to eight, three of which are on the East End after Brown Buddha opened in Hampton Bays this fall, with the rest in the Town of Babylon. Those figures don’t include dispensaries such as Little Beach Harvest located on the Shinnecock Nation territory in Southampton that do not require a state license.

Other applicants that have applied to open up shop in the Town of Riverhead include Coastal Green, GreenCulture, Northern Light Dispensary, and Zooties, according to records obtained from the town via a Freedom of Information Law request. Results of a similar request to the Town of Southampton showed five more weed retailers in the works there.