Top Chef Danny Garcia Offers Innovative Seafood at New Time and Tide Restaurant

Gracious dining awaits at Time and Tide

The brainchild of distinguished restaurateur James Kent and chef Danny Garcia, Time and Tide — a new restaurant Garcia says is “our interpretation of seafood taking cues from a steakhouse” — opened this past October in Flatiron under the umbrella of the Kent Hospitality Group.

Since Kent’s premature death of a heart attack at the age of 45 in June, Garcia has taken the helm in the kitchen of this 120-seat establishment. Though no small task for Garcia, one could say he’s been preparing for this role all his life.

Garcia and Kent first met in 2014 at the NoMad restaurant, where Kent was executive chef, and Garcia quickly rose to sous-chef. Kent became Garcia’s mentor, and they worked together for almost a decade. Garcia said, “He gave me all the tools I needed to help open doors for me. He also put his trust in me.” Garcia went on to win season 21 of the Bravo show Top Chef earlier this year.

The vision for Time and Tide was inspired by Long Island summers, where Garcia and Kent each spent their childhood on different shores eating fresh seafood from local waters. The “fish house” menu features selections such as oysters with a yuzu mignonette, shrimp cocktail with habanero pepper, sardine toast, fluke milanese, longfin squid and their renowned “goldfish cracker” – an oversized fish-shaped cheese biscuit for adults.

Here we talk to Garcia about cooking in New York, his legacy and how he focuses on the finish line each and every day.

Danny Garcia Talks Time and Tide

When did your affinity for cooking come about? What is it that you love about being a chef?

Growing up, food was a highlight in our lives. Our gatherings were centered around food. It brought the family together. I went to a culinary high school and, from there, studied at Johnson and Wales. I started as a busboy and fell in love with the kitchen. From there I just knew that’s where I wanted to be. I love the ability to be creative. Every day is a new opportunity to try again.

How did growing up in Brooklyn as well as your heritage shape your culinary style and recipes? I know the exposure to so many ethnic and cultural influences in the five boroughs is palpable.

For as long as I can remember, I was exposed to the food of virtually every culture on earth. Having eaten Chinese, West Indian and French food my whole life influences the way I think about putting flavors together. I think that my cooking is a unique sort that can only happen in New York.

There are two dishes on the menu at Time and Tide that are specific references to foods that I ate at my parents’ and grandparents’ houses growing up. We used to eat tostones and maduros with everything and at every occasion –especially when eating fish. At Time and Tide, we serve a recreation of the classic – yellow plantains are seared and covered in a black bean tahini glaze. Green plantains are fried and topped with chili crisp and lime juice. The crispy black rice is an ode to the arroz con gandules we had at home growing up. It’s a play on the crispy bits on the bottom – the socarrat.

What about your experience on Top Chef: How did you prepare for the show? What would you say helped you triumph?

I spent hours in the kitchen doing time scenarios, practicing quickly preparing different random ingredients. I also did my best to familiarize myself with the region of Wisconsin—the culture and the foods.

What kind of mark do you want to leave in the culinary world? Everyone has a story, and I know you are a man with a lot of heart, passion, and drive. Food affects people in many ways.

I want to cook delicious food, but I also want my legacy to be creating sustainable restaurant environments where cooks feel like they’re learning, heard, and respected.

What is a typical day like for you? How do you make it through the chaos of a day in a restaurant kitchen?

Every day is different and chaotic. I get through it by taking it one day at a time and focusing on the finish line of that one day. Restaurants are unique in that we redo service every day. It’s a slog but also an opportunity to tweak the recipe and do it a bit better tomorrow. Every day is its own race.