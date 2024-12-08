High Profile: Meet Connie Lassandro, President of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce

Connie Lassandro

Believe it or not, Connie Lassandro is supposed to be retired. Instead, she is in her third year as president of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce.

“I wasn’t sure what I was getting into, but I do love it,” Lassandro says with a laugh. “I love the way we all pull together to get things done. Teamwork makes the dream work.”

It is good that she has this attitude because a lot is going on in Riverhead. Where once it was a pass-through town, thanks to the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce, Town officials, businesses and residents, Riverhead is now a tourism destination.

“We have many reasons for visitors to stop – breweries, wineries, agriculture and agri-entertainment, the aquarium, the Suffolk Theater, nice hotels,” Lassandro says of the many amenities and attractions that have visitors coming back all year long.

Lassandro says that people in Riverhead have a collaborative attitude toward tourism. For example, on Dec. 7, they will have a townwide holiday celebration to kick off the season. At one point, festivities would have stretched throughout three days as individual groups sorted their schedules to avoid hosting events on the same day. Thanks to the efforts of the Chamber and others, this year’s Holiday Extravaganza packs an incredible amount of entertainment into one afternoon and evening.

“It is easier to attend and cost effective for those visiting,” Lassandro explains. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a boat parade led by Santa, who will then take part in the annual Lions Club parade through downtown. The day also will include photos with Santa, and musical performances, and will be topped off with the annual tree lighting. And, of course, the festivities end with the traditional bonfire while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa.

“This normally would have taken three days and visitors would have had to pick between events,” Lassandro explains. “This way, you can see and do everything and enjoy a great meal afterward. We’re always asking how we can maximize our impact? How do we bring more people together?”

This collaborative attitude coupled with an eye toward the long game and the big picture, has been instrumental in reimagining what Riverhead could be, not just what it is today.

“We have a vision of what Riverhead could be and then we develop a plan, make the changes necessary to be a success,” Lassandro says of efforts that have turned Riverhead into one of the major destinations on both the North and South Forks. “A perfect example is the Suffolk Theater, which anchors the downtown. Gary [Hygom], who manages the theater, is able to bring in great acts that compete with the other entertainment venues in the area. He’s not afraid to think big. It took some time to get to the level we’re at now, but like they always say, ‘You have to have a vision to make a change.’ “

It is not just vision that makes the difference, Lassandro says she’s had the opportunity to work with extraordinary individuals in the Chamber, as well as in the Town and among businesspeople and individuals.

“We’re all community minded,” Lassandro says with a measure of pride. “We don’t just think about what is good for business. We also consider the residents. We all live here and it has to work for everyone. I do think that the Riverhead Chamber operates differently than how many assume a chamber works.”

The Riverhead Chamber, which was founded in 1959, offers networking, workshops, applications for grants and other enhanced programs that benefit the community. This year’s annual gala (6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at The Birchwood of Polish Town on Pulaski Street, $55) is about bringing individuals together to meet and share ideas.

“If you didn’t know anything about us, you might assume that our goal is to always put business first. Business is important, absolutely. So are our residents,” she says.

Lassandro has more than 40 years of diverse experience working in the not-for-profit and government sectors administering housing programs for low- and moderate-income individuals. She was appointed director of Nassau County’s Office of Housing & Homeless Services in 2002 and was a leader in the preservation of affordable rental housing in Nassau County. This background has been a help in her tenure as Chamber president. It has enabled her to keep her eye on the big picture and to remember the residents who make a town what it is.

Lassandro says that the Chamber and the Town always look at the long-term, not just the short-term. While they don’t want to attract just locals, Lassandro is particularly cognizant of making sure that the things they do are beneficial for the locals.

“We received a grant for $10,000 and chose to beautify the circle near the hospital [on Route 25],” Lassandro said. “Yes, it looks nice for visitors, but it also is nice for our local residents to see that we are beautifying things for them year-round.”

Lassandro admits that the Chamber and Riverhead has had its ups and downs, but she is confident that with everyone focused on the vision of continuing to make Riverhead a destination that rivals any other on Long Island, that vision will become a beautiful reality.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.