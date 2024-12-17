Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Harris Yulin, Actor

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Harris Yulin

Episode 210: On this episode of the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Harris Yulin, an actor best known for his appearances in the movies Scarface, Ghostbusters II, The Hurricane, Bean and Ozark on Netflix. His performance in the television series Frasier earned Yulin a PrimeTime Emmy Award nomination in 1996.

