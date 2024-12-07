December Brings Seasonal Food Events to the East End 'Food Seen'

Townline BBQ, Photo: File/Independent/Eric Striffler

Welcome December and embrace the holiday spirit, there’s so many exciting foodie happenings taking place this month and you don’t want to miss out! Grab your friends and family and get out there to enjoy the festivities. Cheers!

The 13th Annual Greenport Shellabration, an event in support of Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program’s Back to the Bays Initiative and SPAT program, is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m.! This annual culinary celebration showcases local shellfish with beloved restaurants offering special discounted food and drink pairings. Many boutiques and other merchants also offer special discounts and some even donate a portion of the proceeds directly to the CCE Marine Program. Your wristband allows you access to all the deals and discounts after you kick off the day with complimentary raw bar oysters and drink tasting upon check in! This is a great opportunity to explore the historic maritime culture of Greenport, eat local and enjoy time with friends and family! For more information and to purchase wristbands, visit shellabrationscce.org. Happy shellabrating!

Nick & Toni’s wants to spend Christmas Eve with you and your loved ones! From 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24, indulge in an unforgettable prix fixe menu full of delicious dishes that will make you say “Buon Natale!” Selections on the menu include warm rosemary, thyme and sea salt focaccia for the table, Chef’s welcome of bigeye tuna tartare and antipasti including lioni buratta, ricotta & black truffle tortellini en brodo, seafood salad or wood oven roasted octopus. Your main course offers chestnut & ricotta agnolotti, sea scallops, halibut, porchetta or a prime New York strip steak. Top the evening off with dessert choices of Valrhona chocolate torta, Sicilian pistachio budino or a warm pear crostata. This menu is available at $145 per person excluding beverages, tax and gratuity. A special children’s menu for kids 10 and under is also available at $50 per person featuring an appetizer or caesar salad or crispy rice balls, entrées of macaroni and cheese, penne with tomato and basil sauce or chicken milanese or beef & pork meatballs. Finally, the little ones can enjoy a dessert of a brownie sundae or vanilla or chocolate gelato. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Seasons (Gr)eatings from Art of Eating! Greet the season with delightful nibbles, one bite wonders and heartwarming soups and salads to set the stage for a festive feast. Their Hamptons Holidays To Go menus are now live on their website with delicious dish options ranging from soups and salads, mains, feast of the seven fishes, sides, this & that, desserts and more to make the holiday even more special for you and your loved ones. Holidays can be a stressful time on their own, so don’t give yourself more stress of cooking, let Art of Eating do it for you! Merry & bright, catered just right, they’ve got you covered with a relaxing Hamptons Holiday season. Holiday cheer can be delivered to The Hamptons, North Fork and Shelter Island simply by ordering online on their website! Don’t miss out on this opportunity, book your meals today!

Did you know?

Townline BBQ is offering happy hour for groups of 10 or more! If you’re planning an office happy hour or getting together with a group of friends, this is the perfect opportunity to unwind and enjoy tasty bites and cocktails. Selections of drinks include selected tap beer or fresh lime margaritas.

Different tiered food categories are available on a per person per hour basis with offerings including a Lite Bites offering including TL popcorn, chicken chips and pretzel bites, Snacks including all of the offerings in the first tier with the addition of wings (your choice of sauce), or Not Quite A Meal including the first tier items and additional nuggs and cheesy bacon hush puppies. These happy hours must be booked in advance and can be arranged by emailing them at townlinebbq@gmail.com or calling 631- 537-2271.

Bits & Bites:

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn will be hosting Santa & Friends Magical Brunch on Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! The brunch features a buffet style meal with stations including an omelet station, carved to order station, entrees, sides and dessert. Reservations are recommended and can be made on their website!

The annual Baron’s Cove Tree Lighting Ceremony is taking place on Friday, Dec. 6 starting at 4 p.m.! Join them for live music, including carolers and a visit from Santa, followed by the tree lighting at 7 p.m. Eggnog, hot chocolate, candy cane martinis and warm gingerbread cookies will be served.

Want to get together with friends for a private karaoke party to get in the holiday spirit? Host it at The Green Room rooftop bar above the Sag Harbor Cinema! For more information, get in touch with them by visiting their website.

Food Quote: “Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” – Edith Sitwell