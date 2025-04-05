Passover, Easter & More Spring Bites from the East End 'Food Seen'

Crepes from Lulu Kitchen in Sag Harbor

We’re hopping right into April with Passover and Easter happenings across the East End. Get out there and welcome in the new month!

Art of Eating has announced their specials for Passover. Savor the season without the stress and a table full of tradition without the fuss so you can enjoy the blessings and joyous moments together. Items on their menu include a Seder Plate, Haroset, Potato Pancakes, Gefilte Fish, Organic Matzoh Ball Soup, Slow Braised Brisket, Roasted Organic Salmon, Tzimmes, Silky Sagaponack Potato Purée, Ultimate Potato Kugel and more. Finish your meal with SaMatzoh Crunch Cookies, which is a Girl Scout classic meets a Traditional Matzoh Cookie, Matzoh Tiramisu or Lemon Ricotta Cake. Orders must be placed by April 6 for pick up or delivery (subject to availability and charges do apply) on April 12. Visit their website for the full menu of offerings and to place your order!

Lulu Kitchen and Bar in Sag Harbor will be celebrating Easter with a special “Lapin a La Royale” or Rabbit a La Royale for two from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 20. The dish is served with truffle stuffing, foie gras, red wine sauce and sides of cheesy mashed potatoes, roasted mushrooms and peas. The cost for the meal for two is $110 plus tax and gratuity with a two-person minimum required. Their a la carte menu will be available to order as well. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-725-0900 or on their website.

Have Easter dinner covered but need plans for brunch with the kiddos? R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid will be hosting a special Brunch and Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.! The Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and children will need to bring their own baskets.

A special prix fixe menu will be served for $50 per adult and $25 per child which includes coffee and tea, plus tax and gratuity. The adult menu features dishes such as a Traditional Eggs Benedict, Lamb N’ Eggs, Grilled Pastrami & Eggs, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Wild Maine Blueberry Pancakes, Homemade Corned Beef Hash, Amish Cheddar Cheese Omelet, Shakshuka and more. Specialty cocktails such as the Peeptini, Raspberry Twist Bellini and the What’s Up Doc? will also be available to sip on. The kids menu for children-12-and-under features a choice of scrambled eggs with toast & home fried potatoes, pancakes or French toast and each dish comes with a choice of bacon or sausage patty and berries or melon. A choice of juice, chocolate milk or hot chocolate is also included. Reservations can be made by visiting their website or by calling them directly at 631-728-4166 #3.

Birdie’s Ale House has all kinds of happenings coming up! Join them for the NCAA Championship game on April 7 for Reggae Mondays, $6 Pacificos, reggae music and surf videos on the TVs all day. Taco Tuesday is back on April 8 with $5 chicken tacos from 6–8 p.m., get there early, there’s limited supply! Wing night is April 9, sponsored by Stella, where you can enjoy wings with the famous “Hot Ones” challenge and a pint of Stella for $15, and Stella will give you $6 back by simply enjoying wings and a beer! While The Masters is on, join BAH for a four-day tournament on the Golden Tee! Join them any time during The Masters for a chance to get in on the competition and record your score on their leaderboard for a chance to win the grand prize sponsored by Michelob Ultra. Cheers!

Did you know?

Dero’s Food & Family has opened in Hampton Bays! The new restaurant is owned by Andrew & Evan DeRobertis, two brothers who’s family formerly owned Paul’s Italian Restaurant in Southampton Village. The new eatery is a place for locals and seasonal visitors to gather and dine on Italian American cuisine, as well as other delicious comfort dishes that everyone will enjoy. Stop by to welcome them back to the community and support local!

Bits & Bites:

Mark your calendars! Duryea’s in Montauk will be opening for the season Memorial Day weekend! The Orient Point location is set to open May 15. Lobster Cobb Salad here we come!

Riverhead Cider House is hosting a Comedy Show on Friday, April 11 from 7–9 p.m.! Laugh, sip on some ciders and snack on their gourmet pizzas, artisan sandwiches and other tasty bites with your friends.

Head over to Greenport Harbor Brewing on Wednesday nights for Music Bingo from 6–8 p.m.!

“Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all of your eggs in one basket.” -Evan Esar