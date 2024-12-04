Gurney's Montauk Closing for Renovations, Will Reopen in February

Gurney’s Montauk. Photo: Stephanie De Troy

The East End’s flagship resort will be closed for almost two months.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa has announced that it will be closing this Sunday, Dec. 8, and will reopen on Feb. 3 with some new features.

“As we prepare to unveil exciting renovations in the year ahead, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa will be temporarily closing its doors from December 8, 2024 through early February 2025,” Gurney’s wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to our guests, community, and staff for the continued support — we look forward to welcoming you all back in the new year.”

Three new features are coming to Gurney’s. The Dune Lounge, which will replace the Regent Cocktail Lounge, will open in February, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the lead up to the grand opening of other new restaurants at Gurney’s.

Those restaurants will be Gigi’s Montauk and Gigi’s Cafè, which will open in the spring. Gigi’s Montauk, according to a news release, is “poised to become the vibrant social center of the resort, the new flagship restaurant will feature fresh coastal cuisine served within a stunning new space designed to embody the relaxed elegance of the Hamptons.”

Gigi’s Cafè will serve coffee and light fare in the morning, and then transform into an all-day eatery centered on its raw bar.

“Gurney’s Montauk has long been an iconic retreat in the Hamptons, cherished for its timeless appeal and captivating seaside setting,” said Michael Nenner, president and chief operating officer of Gurney’s Resorts. “This transformation marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we thoughtfully curate an experience that honors our legacy while solidifying Gurney’s Montauk as a leader in luxury hospitality in the Northeast.”