Stop Airbnb from taking our homes

Airbnb has launched an attack on NYC’s housing and neighborhoods. The $85 billion company quietly introduced Intro 1107: legislation in the NYC Council that would weaken enforcement of short-term rental laws and eliminate tens of thousands of apartments from the rental market, driving up rents and deepening New York City’s worst housing crisis in decades. We simply can’t afford to lose any homes.

Tenants Not Tourists is a broad coalition of housing advocates, tenants, labor leaders, and more fighting back to protect our homes and communities, and reject Airbnb’s attempt to profit from New York’s scarce housing supply. Our housing should serve the people who live here — not multi-billion-dollar tech companies and real estate speculators. Join our fight at TenantsNotTourists.com