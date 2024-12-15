Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban Builds on Village's Success

Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Ralph Urban, who is six months into a two-year term, has a lot on his plate. Luckily, he says, he and the board of trustees are consolidated and all going in the same direction.

A trustee for the previous 12 years, he was first appointed mayor in January 2024 to fill out the remaining term of Maria Moore, who left her post as mayor after winning an election to become Southampton Town supervisor.

“In a way, you have less power as a trustee,” Urban explains. “All votes count equally, but the mayor has more control over what is on the agenda.”

While Westhampton Beach prides itself on being quaint and having a small-town vibe, they have a lot going on. The Village is finalizing the projects on Main Street and dealing with the sewer system. All buildings on Main Street are in the process of being connected to the new Suffolk County sewer system, which allows 60,000 gallons of sewage a day to flow into the system. Urban is estimating the connections will be finished within a year. Once all eligible buildings are connected, there will be a maximum 24-month monitoring period to make sure the 60,000 gallons is adequate. While all those nuts and bolts are necessary to the progress he wants to see Westhampton Beach make, neither he nor the trustees want to see the village grow too fast.

“We’re not encouraging anyone to come out and build a five-story hotel,” Urban says with a laugh. “It is a delicate balance. We want to grow, but also want to maintain a vibrant, quaint community.”

Westhampton Beach is a walkable village with a strong downtown that has a marina within walking distance and plans to add pocket parks along walking and biking paths.

“We have four roads that end at the water,” Urban explains. “Where they end would be the perfect place to build a small park so people could stop and maybe have a picnic and take in the view.”

He explained that pocket parks are pretty much what they sound like, small areas with amenities such as benches and tables.

Incorporated in 1928, the Village of Westhampton Beach is 2.9 square miles. Urban says that when they finish the current projects, they’ll start on the Sewer Phase II and Local Water Revitalization Phase II. The restoration of a historic windmill from the 1870s has begun. The estimated cost is around $1.5 million and is funded by the Southampton Town Community Preservation Fund. It is expected to take a year. Also on the docket are projects under the umbrella of the LWRP that would make the village eligible for a range of grant funding.

Even so, Urban and the trustees are determined that Westhampton Beach retains the qualities that make it an ideal location for visitors who are looking for more of a resort destination.

While Southampton, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor and Montauk each have an individual vibe ranging from artistic to party town, Westhampton Beach is protective of its quaint atmosphere.

“We have a lot of history here,” says Urban, formerly a teacher who commuted from Westhampton Beach to Montauk. “I remember when Bridgehampton was a farming community and Montauk was a fishing area. Tourists come to Westhampton Beach because they want the experience we offer.”

He adds that Westhampton Beach is becoming more of a year-round destination, with the shoulder season becoming more popular.

“We have more businesses open year-round,” Urban explains. “People like that we’re not as crowded, but many of the stores are still open in the shoulder season and winter. We have good schools and the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center offers great entertainment.”

The recently renovated Westhampton Beach Library is a hidden treasure that offers a range of programs that are worth the drive to attend.

Urban has a vested interest in making sure that Westhampton Beach continues to grow, but with an eye to maintaining all the things that locals enjoy.

“We want to be the sort of village where our children want to stick around,” says Urban, who is married with two adult children and two grandsons. They have one child in Westhampton Beach and one in East Quogue. “I am thrilled my children and grandchildren are in the area. That is the type of place we want to be. We depend on tourism, but we also want to remain a place where people want to live year-round.”

Urban, who has been a resident of Westhampton Beach since 1963, says he still is considered an “import.” His wife, Joan, is a member of the Stevens family, which traces its roots back to the 1600s and the founding of Westhampton Beach.

“You learn to take things in stride,” Urban says with a laugh about being an “import.” Hopefully, if he does a good job as mayor, the longer-time residents will cut him a little slack.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.