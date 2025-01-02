Podcast: Dan Talks with Mitchell Kriegman, Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Director & Producer
A Conversation with Mitchell Kriegman
Episode 212: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Mitchell Kriegman, an Emmy Award-winning writer, director, and producer best known for creating Nickelodeon’s Clarissa Explains It All, PBS’s It’s a Big Big World and Disney Channel’s Bear in the Big Blue House — the latter of which earned him an Emmy. He is renowned for his use of “Shadowmation.”