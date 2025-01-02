Podcast: Dan Talks with Mitchell Kriegman, Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Director & Producer

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Mitchell Kriegman

Episode 212: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Mitchell Kriegman, an Emmy Award-winning writer, director, and producer best known for creating Nickelodeon’s Clarissa Explains It All, PBS’s It’s a Big Big World and Disney Channel’s Bear in the Big Blue House — the latter of which earned him an Emmy. He is renowned for his use of “Shadowmation.”

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast