Best Ways to Enjoy Dry January & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Flora in Westhampton Beach, furnished by Rooted Hospitality Group

Cheers to a happy and healthy 2025! Celebrate the New Year and the new you with exciting happenings going on below.

Dry January has kicked off and the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal and a tasty mocktail is Nick & Toni’s! Sip on their Ghia Apéritif ‘OTR’ which is a best-in-category non-alcoholic apéritif with vibrant, fresh and satisfyingly bitter taste. Choose between having it served stirred on a King cube or Spritz it! Also on the menu you’ll find a Paloma Pirata with pink peppercorn and juniper berry-infused stirrings, agave, fresh grapefruit and Owens Rio Red Grapefruit soda, a Phony Negroni by St. Agrestis, Brooklyn, NY is available as a 6.8 oz. in both classic (faux gin) or smoky (faux mezcal), and lastly an Amaro Falso by St. Agrestis, Brooklyn, NY in a 6.8 oz. is also available.

Mugs on Main is nestled in the heart of Riverhead and is more than just a coffee shop, it’s a community gathering place where great food, exceptional coffee and warm hospitality come together. Not only are they a coffee shop by day, but also a bar in the evening with signature espresso cocktails everyone will enjoy. Sip on The Kasandra Espresso Tequila-Tini, Sweet Espresso Martini, Choco-Mint Espresso Martini, a Cinnamon Espresso Old Fashioned, Boozy Espresso Affogato or an Espresso Martini Flight featuring s’mores, churro and salted caramel mini espresso martinis decked out with fun flavors and toppings. They also have a ton of fun happenings taking place with past experiences including bitchy bingo, trivia night, murder mystery night, open mic, paint a hot chocolate mug workshops, glass tree workshops and more! Visit their website for more information.

Rosie’s in Amagansett invites you in for mocktails this month with sips including The Green featuring pineapple, cilantro, basil, mint, jalapeño and lime, Sparkling Mint Lemonade, Yuzu Blue with blueberry, mint, lime and yuzu/lime fizz, and a Watermelon Refresher of watermelon, basil, citrus, club soda and aquafaba. Cheers to a new year!

What better winter meal than a pot pie? NoFo Pot Pies Country Market has something for everyone! Aside from pot pies made with chicken, lobster, short rib or veggie, they also carry hand-crafted prepared meals such as soups, salads and sides, artisan breads, cold beverages, sweets and confections. They offer vegan and vegetarian items, international foods and more. The market is located in Mattituck and you can learn more by visiting their website.

Flora in Westhampton Beach invites you in to enjoy non-alcoholic beverages during dry January with delicious libations including an Apple Cinnamon Mule featuring apple cider, ginger beer (no alcohol!) and cinnamon bitters, a Seasonal Berry Spritz including lemonade, seasonal fresh berry, mint and club soda and the Green Machine of cucumber, pineapple, lime and agave. Other tasty sips include fresh brewed iced tea, San Benedetto still or sparkling, fruit juice, soft drinks, hot cacao, Sail Away nitro brew coffee, French press coffee or SerendipiTea Loose Leaf Tea.

Did you know?

A symphony of spices can be enjoyed at Saaz in Southampton! Their warm and friendly atmosphere offers a vast menu of Indian Cuisine, a full bar, draft beer and a great selection of wines and specialty cocktails. The restaurant is open every day of the week for catering, take out and dine in with a lunch buffet on weekdays and Sundays. Plus, be sure to join them for happy hour Monday to Friday from 4 – 6 p.m. for discounted drinks. Delivery is also available for anyone looking to enjoy their cuisine without leaving the comfort of home. Happy eating!

Bits & Bites:

Bedell Cellars is hosting live music every weekend! Enjoy some tunes with them from 1–5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday this month.

South Edison in Montauk is open year-round and hosts happy hour at the bar on Wednesdays all night, Fridays from 5–7 p.m. and during all sporting events! PLUS bingo is happening every Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.

Happy hour at Centro 336 takes place Monday to Friday from 4–7 p.m.! Enjoy half priced pizza, $10 select mixed drinks, $8 select wines, $7 draft beers and only pay $12 for fritto misto, zucchini chips, chicken parm sliders and meatball sliders. Cheers!

NFL Sundays are happening at The ClubHouse in East Hampton! Catch your favorite teams live with a burger or wings and a beer in hand.

More non-alcoholic cocktails can be found at Captain Jack’s with deliciousness including the Mango Bango, Prickly Fizz, Lavender Chai Matcha, Harvest Punch, Strawberry Hibiscus Arnold Palmer and more.

Food Quote: “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” – Oprah Winfrey