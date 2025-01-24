Hamptons Woman Named Executive Director of LIMEHOF

New LIMEHOF executive director Judi Lach Veeck

Judi Lach Veeck, a Hampton Bays resident with decades of experience in the nonprofit sector, has been appointed the new executive director of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF).

In the role, she will oversee the Stony Brook-based organization’s operations, fundraising, grant applications, and working with the board of directors to identify prospects, the group said in its Jan. 21 announcement.

“It’s an honor to lead an organization that celebrates Long Island’s rich musical heritage,” Lach Veeck said. “I’m thrilled to contribute to the growth and outreach of our mission, alongside our dedicated board and volunteers! My goals are to diversify funding and to increase awareness of our mission and outreach programs.”

LIMEHOF has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives from Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Brooklyn since the group was founded in 2004. Inductees are featured in the hall of fame that opened its doors at the Stony Brook Village in 2022.

Prior to joining LIMEHOF, Lach Veeck served as administrator for the Education Foundation for Suffolk County Extension, Inc., and as the director of Development & Public Affairs for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County. She is also a longtime board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of LI.

“We are thrilled to have Judi on our team,” said Ernie Canadeo, the founding chairman of LIMEHOF. “Her experience and expertise will create tremendous opportunities as we continue to grow and fulfill our mission of supporting education and preserving Long Island’s music heritage for future generations.”

For more information about LIMEHOF, visit limusichalloffame.org