Jay-Z Spotted in the Hamptons This Winter Amid Lawsuit Battles

Beyonce and her husband and rapper Jay-Z attend a premiere for the film ”Mufasa: The Lion King” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Hamptons have long been a favored retreat for one of the world’s most powerful couples — Beyoncé and Jay-Z — but sightings of the music moguls are rare once the summer season fades. This year, however, Jay-Z has stayed in East Hampton well beyond the usual departure of high-profile visitors, keeping an unusually low profile.

On Jan. 17, the “99 Problems” rapper was spotted walking alone and bundled up against the winter chill. Dressed in a Nike tracksuit with the hood pulled tightly over his head, he layered an extra-long black coat for warmth as he took his routine morning walk. His East End hideaway is providing a calming retreat at a particularly turbulent time.

In December, attorney Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit in New York alleging that Sean “Diddy” Combs and a celebrity “John Doe,” who was later revealed to be Jay-Z, assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Jay-Z has forcefully denied the claims, calling them “false and defamatory,” and has since countersued Buzbee, alleging extortion (which the attorney denies).

Jay-Z’s legal team has petitioned for the case’s dismissal, arguing the allegations lack credibility. The legal battle is ongoing. Buzbee has gained attention for representing alleged victims who have accused Diddy of sexual assault, allegations that Diddy has categorically denied.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, revealed she lost her Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires. In response to the tragedy, Beyoncé donated $2.5 million to a newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund created by her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD. It’s not known if any damage was done to the power-couple’s $88 million Bel-Air mansion.