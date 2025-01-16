Luv is in the Air: How One Dance Sparked a Love Story & Created a Memorable Movement for Inclusivity

Luv Michael

On February 7, 2024, a night of magic and connection unfolded at The Muses, a beautiful reception space located within the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton. The event, called Night to Shine, was a formal dance co-hosted by the nonprofit organizations Luv Michael and the Tim Tebow Foundation. Designed to bring the special needs community together for an evening of food, music, and celebration, the event drew over 180 attendees from across Suffolk County.

Among them was Eric Damon, a young man with a big smile, big hopes, and even bigger dreams. Eric had been anxiously awaiting this evening for weeks, telling anyone who would listen that he might just meet his girlfriend that night. This wasn’t Eric’s first dance experience; one year earlier at the same event, he met a young woman. But this time, after receiving guidance from the dedicated staff at Luv Michael Homes, where Eric lives, and taking relationship classes, he felt better prepared to navigate the delicate balance of friendship and romance.

Eric moved to Southampton from Brooklyn in 2021 and now lives with his housemates Christian, Michael, and Jack. The other men were just as eager for the dance, excited to embrace the evening’s possibilities. Christian, though hopeful he might meet someone special, was content to spend the night dancing with his friends Sheridan and Jenna.

As the dance floor came alive with twinkling lights and balloons, Eric’s gaze landed on Cara, a young woman sitting with her friends. Noticing his interest, Dr. Lisa Liberatore, founder of Luv Michael, gently offered to help.

“Would you like me to ask Cara if she’d like to dance with you?” she asked, mindful of protecting Eric’s feelings if Cara declined. Eric agreed, and as Dr. Lisa approached Cara, she barely finished the question before Cara enthusiastically jumped to her feet.

“Yes!” Cara exclaimed, quickly adding, “But just as friends.”

And so, as friends, Eric and Cara spent the rest of the night dancing together as if they had known each other forever. They exchanged phone numbers, promising to keep in touch.

From that moment on, Eric couldn’t stop talking about Cara. He proudly shared with friends and family how he texted her only once a week, careful not to overwhelm her. Their mothers, Colleen and Heather, also connected, supporting their children’s budding friendship. A few weeks later, Eric and Cara reunited at a Starbucks, chaperoned by staff, where they talked and laughed while Eric’s friends watched from the other side of the café.

Eric and Cara’s friendship deepened, and during a cooking class hosted by the church, Eric bravely asked if he could give her a kiss on the cheek.

“Okay,” answered Cara, sweetly, and that moment left them both beaming. Cara was later invited to celebrate Eric’s birthday at his home, surrounded by friends and joy.

Now, nearly a year later, Eric and Cara will celebrate their one-year anniversary at Luv Michael’s fourth annual formal dance on February 15, 2025. This year’s event, titled “Luv is in the Air,” promises to be a night of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on the 18-and-older community.

With nearly 200 attendees expected, the evening will feature great food, generously donated by Ian Duke of the Southampton Social Club. The Muses, the stunning venue, is being provided through the continued generosity of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church of the Hamptons. To make the evening as magical as possible for everyone involved, Luv Michael is seeking additional sponsors to provide financial support for the event.

For Eric and Cara, the dance will be more than just an anniversary celebration—it will be a testament to the power of connection and the courage to pursue love and friendship. Their story reminds us all that love knows no boundaries and that everyone deserves the chance to shine.

Events like the “Luv is in the Air Dance” are desperately needed on the east end of Long Island, where services for adults with special needs are almost non-existent.

If you’d like to help make this event a success or learn more about Luv Michael’s mission to create opportunities for neurodiverse individuals, contact info@luvmichael.org. Because, truly, love is in the air.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/luv-is-in-the-air-tickets-1117091052409

Scan Here for tickets:



About Luv Michael

Luv Michael is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of adults on the autism spectrum through comprehensive programs in workforce development, independent living, and advocacy. Based in Southampton, NY, they operate three homes supporting nine adults on the spectrum, providing a replicable housing model that fosters independence and equips individuals with the skills needed to navigate life confidently.

In addition to meaningful job opportunities and community education initiatives that drive autism acceptance, Luv Michael is committed to helping families tackle the difficult landscape of lifetime planning for their adult children on the spectrum—ensuring support and security beyond their own lifetimes.

Together, we are building a future where adults on the autism spectrum can thrive with dignity, purpose, and inclusion.

For more information, visit luvmichael.org.