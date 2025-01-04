Pamela Shields Remembered for Running Tennis Club with a Smile

Pamela Shields

Pamela Shields (Pratt) of Westhampton Beach, died on Dec. 16 surrounded by her loved ones. She was 85.

Born on Dec. 6, 1939, in Colwyn Bay on the North Coast of Wales, Pam spent the early part of her life in England as an accomplished equestrian. Most of her days were spent riding through the fields, competing in horse shows, show jumping, fox hunting and raising her many beautiful horses.

In 1968, Pam moved to New York City and Westhampton Beach when hired as an Au Pair where she cared for two beautiful children who were loved as family. It was there that she met, and was swept off her feet by Noel Shields, a Professional Tennis Player from Belfast Ireland. They were married in 1969 and soon after started a family spending summers in Westhampton Beach and winters in Vero Beach Florida traveling for the tennis industry.

In 1979, the Westhampton Tennis and Sport Club was built, and Pam became a member of the office team joining her husband running the club operations with her beautiful smile, and British accent welcoming members who became loving friends for over 40 years.

Pam is predeceased by her husband Robert Noel Shields. Survived by her loving daughters Michelle Civiletti (Philip), Colleen Downs (Richard), and her devoted brother Lt. Col. Anthony Pratt. Her grandchildren Nolan Civiletti, Connor Downs and Evan Downs were the lights of her life, bringing her so much joy and happiness. There is nothing she loved more than spending time with her beautiful family.

A memorial visitation will take place on Friday Jan. 10, from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home located at 60 Mill Road Westhampton Beach. A Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Marks Church in Westhampton Beach. Interment to follow at St. Marks Columbarium.

Donations may be made to East End Hospice who we will be forever grateful to for their guidance and loving support during this journey.