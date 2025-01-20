Podcast: Dan Rattiner speaks with Pam Topham, Artist & Weaver

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Pam Topham

Episode 217: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Pam Topham, a weaver who is renowned all over the East End of Long Island for her extravagant tapestries. Topham’s art has been featured on Dan’s Papers covers in the past, and has also been praised by The New York Times for its elegant capture of atmosphere and mood.

