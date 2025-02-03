Event & Party Photos

3rd Annual North Fork Polar Bear Plunge Benefits CAST

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/19/2025

Interim Dir. of CAST Erica SteindlRick Seigleman

Back to the Bays Initiative Dir. Kim BarbourRick Seigleman

Marcia Sheldon, Lisa StiefvaterRick Seigleman

Steven SwansonRick Seigleman

Anna KovlovskaRick Seigleman

Angela Colangelo, Daniel FrancRick Seigleman

Sarah Reetz, Cathy KingRick Seigleman

John ZurawskiRick Seigleman

Nikos Katlanov, James ShufordRick Seigleman

Eleanor and Mathew KochmannRick Seigleman

Janet MeadowsRick Seigleman

Kristen Tursellino, Mike FernandezRick Seigleman

The 3rd Annual North Fork Polar Bear Plunge was held at Veterans Beach where participants braved the icy waters to support local initiatives.

The event raised funds for CAST, an organization providing food support and educational programs for North Fork and Shelter Island residents, as well as the CCE Marine Program’s Back to the Bays initiative.

Following the Plunge, participants gathered by a fire to enjoy coffee and hot cocoa.

