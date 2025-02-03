3rd Annual North Fork Polar Bear Plunge Benefits CAST

The 3rd Annual North Fork Polar Bear Plunge was held at Veterans Beach where participants braved the icy waters to support local initiatives.

The event raised funds for CAST, an organization providing food support and educational programs for North Fork and Shelter Island residents, as well as the CCE Marine Program’s Back to the Bays initiative.

Following the Plunge, participants gathered by a fire to enjoy coffee and hot cocoa.