Event & Party Photos

Celebrating the New Year with Champagne Brunch

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/04/2025

Alex Escobar, Monserrat Ruiz, Joy RoblesErwin List

Alyson Scerri, Elyse RichmanErwin List

Brian J Mahoney, Victoria Schneps, Sherry Neff, Ursula Lynch, Belle Mahoney, George LynchErwin List

Charles Evdos, Joan MacNaughton, Joy Robles, Renee EvdosErwin List

Dr. Alexis GerstenErwin List

Elyse Richman, Mirjana FederErwin List

Jay Hershenson, Renee and Charles Evdos, Joan MacNaughton, Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright with friendsErwin List

Joan MacNaughton, Dan Gasby, Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore, Elyse RichmanErwin List

Mark McLaughlin, George Schwertl, Sammie Orih, Dan GasbyErwin List

Meg and Jack WarrenErwin List

Paul and Mira Brodsky, Trish GathersErwin List

Plamer Gaget, Joy Robles, Monserrat Ruiz, Alex EscobarErwin List

Ryan Ferguson, Hunter EdmunsonErwin List

Thomas Moore, Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore, Victoria Schneps, West Hampton Dunes Mayor Irwin Krasnow, Robin LavemanErwin List

Trish Gathers, Steve and Allyson Scerri, Julie FehringErwin List

Ursula Lynch, Suff. County Legislator Ann WalkerErwin List

Victoria Schneps, Catherine L StarkErwin List

Victoria Schneps, Shermelee CarrascoErwin List

Victoria Schneps, Ted FederErwin List

Victoria Schneps, President of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers, hosted a New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch at her home in Quiogue, where she welcomed family, friends and employees to celebrate the start of the year.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles