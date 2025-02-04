Celebrating the New Year with Champagne Brunch

Alex Escobar, Monserrat Ruiz, Joy RoblesErwin List
Alyson Scerri, Elyse RichmanErwin List
Brian J Mahoney, Victoria Schneps, Sherry Neff, Ursula Lynch, Belle Mahoney, George LynchErwin List
Charles Evdos, Joan MacNaughton, Joy Robles, Renee EvdosErwin List
Dr. Alexis GerstenErwin List
Elyse Richman, Mirjana FederErwin List
Jay Hershenson, Renee and Charles Evdos, Joan MacNaughton, Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright with friendsErwin List
Joan MacNaughton, Dan Gasby, Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore, Elyse RichmanErwin List
Mark McLaughlin, George Schwertl, Sammie Orih, Dan GasbyErwin List
Meg and Jack WarrenErwin List
Paul and Mira Brodsky, Trish GathersErwin List
Plamer Gaget, Joy Robles, Monserrat Ruiz, Alex EscobarErwin List
Ryan Ferguson, Hunter EdmunsonErwin List
Thomas Moore, Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore, Victoria Schneps, West Hampton Dunes Mayor Irwin Krasnow, Robin LavemanErwin List
Trish Gathers, Steve and Allyson Scerri, Julie FehringErwin List
Ursula Lynch, Suff. County Legislator Ann WalkerErwin List
Victoria Schneps, Catherine L StarkErwin List
Victoria Schneps, Shermelee CarrascoErwin List
Victoria Schneps, Ted FederErwin List
Victoria Schneps, President of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers, hosted a New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch at her home in Quiogue, where she welcomed family, friends and employees to celebrate the start of the year.
