Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Roman Roth, Wolffer Estate Winemaker & Partner

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Roman Roth

Episode 218: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Roman Roth, winemaker and partner of Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack. Roth has won numerous awards for his winemaking, including Winemaker of the Year in 2003 at the East End Food & Wine Awards. Roth has also served as president of the Long Island Wine Council and just became a naturalized U.S. citizen!

