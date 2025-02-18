Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Mark Levinson, Audio Equipment Designer & Musician
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
A Conversation with Mark Levinson
Episode 221: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Mark Levinson, a pioneering audio equipment designer, recording engineer, and musician with a lifelong dedication to high-fidelity sound. Beginning his career as a bassist alongside jazz greats like Paul Bley, he later revolutionized the audio industry by founding Mark Levinson Audio Systems in 1972.