Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Mark Levinson, Audio Equipment Designer & Musician

A Conversation with Mark Levinson

Episode 221: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Mark Levinson, a pioneering audio equipment designer, recording engineer, and musician with a lifelong dedication to high-fidelity sound. Beginning his career as a bassist alongside jazz greats like Paul Bley, he later revolutionized the audio industry by founding Mark Levinson Audio Systems in 1972.

