Documentary About Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting Coming to Hulu

A new documentary chronicling the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, and its aftermath is heading to Hulu on March 11.

Just a few weeks after the premiere of the Baldwin family’s new reality series on TLC airs, Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna will include first-hand accounts of the events. Documentary director Rachel Mason calls Halyna a “dear” friend.

“My hope was to make films with her, and to support her in all the many films that she was sure to make. In the media frenzy which followed her death, it felt as if Halyna was erased, her loss eclipsed by the surrounding controversies,” Mason said in a statement. “Our film aims to keep her at the center, while offering a portrait of the experience of those whom she spent her final 12 days, which hopefully, through their efforts, offers the world a very much unfinished portrait of Halyna.”

The news is likely to put the Amagansett resident under renewed scrutiny. Last month, Baldwin filed a civil rights lawsuit against officials in Santa Fe, New Mexico, alleging he was wrongfully prosecuted for manslaughter in the death of Hutchins. Last December, prosecutors dropped their appeal of a court’s decision to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin.