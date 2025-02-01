A Keeper of Sag Harbor History, Dorothy Ingersoll Zaykowski Has Died at 94

Dorothy Ingersoll Zaykowski

A loving mother and inveterate figure in the Sag Harbor community, Dorothy Ingersoll Zaykowski died peacefully at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on Wednesday, January 22 at the age of 94. Called “Dot” by those who knew her well, Zaykowski was a steward of Sag Harbor history who worked and volunteered at the Sag Harbor Historical Society and authored a trio of books, including Sag Harbor: The Story of an American Beauty — the quintessential chronicle of the whaling village’s storied history.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Jr. (Julie Loveridge) of North Haven, granddaughter, Heather Zaykowski (Kevin Daly), and great-grandson Benjamin Daly of Melrose, Massachusetts; her daughter, Beverly Zaykowski Pesano (Richard Pesano) of Baldwinsville, New York, and granddaughters Alexandra of Duluth, Minnesota, and Ashley of Buffalo, New York.

Zaykowski was pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph Sr., and dearly beloved daughter (and twin sister of Joseph Jr.), Joy Zaykowski Dawson, who is survived by her daughter, Maha Banning (Jack), their daughters Kerri and Erica, and their families.

The family sent out “a special and heartfelt thanks” to Zaykowski’s caregiver, Dulce, who stayed by her side, comforting her until the very end.

Zaykowski’s ancestors date back to circa 1639, arriving with Lion Gardiner I. Mr. Gardiner gave a parcel of land in Three Mile Harbor to one of Zaykowski’s earliest ancestors in the new world. She was the fourth generation in Sag Harbor. Zaykowski cared very deeply about Sag Harbor and its history, devoting many years researching, writing and publishing Sag Harbor: The Story of an American Beauty. She also wrote The Early History of North Haven (co-authored by her son), and The Old Burying Ground at Sag Harbor Long Island New York, a history of the village’s oldest cemetery from its creation in 1767. Zaykowski had a passion for the cemetery and led the Committee for the Old Burying Ground to help study and preserve it.

In addition to her love of history, she was a very talented artist. Anything that Zaykowski put her mind to, she could do it well, but always remained humble and modest.

She worked at the John Jermain Library and wrote for The Sag Harbor Express, both of which sparked her interest in the history of Sag Harbor.

Zaykowski could often be found at Sagg Main, Haven’s Beach or Long Beach enjoying the beauty and sunshine. She would enjoy exploring the local ponds near where she grew up.

She graduated Pierson High School in 1948. In her 50s she graduated with highest honors from Suffolk Community College.

Zaykowski was interred in Oakland Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to the Old Whaler’s Presbyterian Church or The Sag Harbor Historical Museum.