East End Fence and Gate: Offering Security and High-Quality Design

East End Fence and Gate does custom driveway aprons

When you are searching for premium-level security for your home, while also looking to maintain a high-quality aesthetic that matches your vision, you want a company that you can trust. East End Fence and Gate out of Bridgehampton is that company.

With over 20 years of experience, owner Douglas Castaldo says his company is the one to choose if you want a product that is custom-designed and stands the test of time.

“Everything is custom-made, so we have it down to adjustability and materials that aren’t going to rust from ocean environments,” says Castaldo, who adds that they have taken their basic product and upgraded it to a level that ensures longevity. “We really know our stuff here and give the best value.”

Entrusted with high-end clients including celebrities, politicians and clients who desire ultra-custom homes, East End Fence and Gate uses expensive materials and Castaldo says customers have expressed their satisfaction with not only the security of their gates but also the attention to curb appeal that the gates offer.

“We work with the better builders in town and with top-end landscape designers from Manhattan,” says Castaldo. “Everything is integrated with the design of the home.”

He adds that he understands that clients do not want their gates breaking down at the wrong time, especially during the holidays and busy summer season.

“We use high-end stainless steel, the best hardwood, the best electronics — we think long term,” explains Castaldo.

A full-service company, Castaldo promises that any gate design can be accommodated by their skilled craftsmen and they offer all types of automated gate operators, access control systems and surveillance systems for residential and commercial properties. Castaldo says that all of his technicians go to ongoing classes and stay abreast to the latest technologies as well.

“And we make sure the automated systems integrate with the entire home,” adds Castaldo.

The most popular services East End Fence and Gate provide are the custom automated entry gates, but the company also offers deer fence solutions that work, says Castaldo. They also offer, from fabrication to installation, tennis fences, outdoor showers and enclosures, surveillance and access systems and landscape design that includes arbors and pergolas, ponds and patios and steps and paths with stone and masonry work designs.

Their fence accommodations include wood, post, rail/equestrian, picket, latus, pool, stone and fence combinations and sound control fencing. Automated Driveway Gates include wooden entry gates, iron and aluminum gates, contemporary entry gate designs as well as automated entry gate hardware and finishes. Walk gates include wood, AZEK and metal. The company also builds outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, BBQ and cooking areas, stone walls and stone columns.

Creating hand-crafted wood and metal designs for fences, walk gates, automated entry gates and more in the Hamptons area of Long Island, Castaldo says their work can be found from Dune Road to Montauk, with their main fabrication shop located in Bridgehampton.

“When somebody wants it done right, they come to us,” says Castaldo. “We offer a top-notch service and do service calls afterwards so the gates are running smoothly and there are no issues, especially when the traffic is here during the busy seasons.”

For more information about East End Fence and Gate and to set up a free in-home consultation, please call 631-East-End (631-327-8363), email doug@eastendfenceandgate.com, or visit eastendfenceandgate.com.