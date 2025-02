East End Musicians Gather for 'Footrest Fest'

Brad Beyer, Chris Kline, Greg McMullen Julie Froehlich Brad Penuel Julie Froehlich Ellen Dioguardi Julie Froehlich Greg McMullen Julie Froehlich Marie and Joe Lombardi Julie Froehlich Winston Irie Julie Froehlich

Dan’s Papers’ very own freelance photographer, Julie Froehlich, found herself at the center of an outpouring of community support as the East End music scene rallied around her recovery from foot surgery with a one-of-a-kind event, Footrest Fest, at her Hamptons home.

In a display of local talent and camaraderie, VIPs of the music scene brought a concert directly to Froehlich’s living room for an incredible lineup of performers.