East Wind Long Island Pastry Chef Competition

Atlantis' Sean and Joni Fountaine Rob Cuni Back Row: Sarika Hira, Brittany Blake, Marcela Trocha, Kerri Stafford, Damni Rani, Nirmala Khemraj, Front Row: Emily Mozdzer, Sarah Markland Rob Cuni Bonnicakes' Jennifer Arma Rob Cuni Cafe Victoria's Daniella Pabon, Monica Gonzalez, Owners Alex Escobar and Monserrat Ruiz Rob Cuni Cafe Victoria's Daniella Pabon, Monica Gonzalez Rob Cuni Dev. and External Affairs VP Nicole Santos, Mary Kalich, PBMC President Amy Loeb, Exec. Program Dir. Elizabeth Hughes Rob Cuni East Wind's Rick Abraham and Danielle Rohl Rob Cuni Flora's Marinna Jones, Chef Ben McKinney, Lauren Kovar Rob Cuni Old Westbury Golf and Country Club's Karen Donadeo Rob Cuni Paris Gourmet Grand Dir. John Duffy, PBMC Exec. Chef Chris Singlemann, Cacao Noel Chef Calogero Romano, guest Rob Cuni Sugar Dreams' Anali Roldan Rob Cuni Sweet Karma's Emily and Fernando Rob Cuni Swizzled Desserts Owners Steve and Karli Mills Rob Cuni Twin Fork Beer Co Bartender Rose Vasta, Owner Dan Chekijian Rob Cuni

East Wind Long Island hosted the Sweet Dreams Pastry Chef Competition, a showdown that brought together top pastry chefs from across the region.

They were supporting the Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants and Breast Health Programs at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Attendees indulged in an evening of desserts while casting their votes for the best chef.

Guests also enjoyed spirits, a 50/50 raffle and basket auction.