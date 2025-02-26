East Wind Long Island Pastry Chef Competition
By Jacqueline Moore
02/26/2025
Atlantis' Sean and Joni FountaineRob Cuni
Back Row: Sarika Hira, Brittany Blake, Marcela Trocha, Kerri Stafford, Damni Rani, Nirmala Khemraj, Front Row: Emily Mozdzer, Sarah MarklandRob Cuni
Bonnicakes' Jennifer ArmaRob Cuni
Cafe Victoria's Daniella Pabon, Monica Gonzalez, Owners Alex Escobar and Monserrat RuizRob Cuni
Cafe Victoria's Daniella Pabon, Monica GonzalezRob Cuni
Dev. and External Affairs VP Nicole Santos, Mary Kalich, PBMC President Amy Loeb, Exec. Program Dir. Elizabeth HughesRob Cuni
East Wind's Rick Abraham and Danielle RohlRob Cuni
Flora's Marinna Jones, Chef Ben McKinney, Lauren KovarRob Cuni
Old Westbury Golf and Country Club's Karen DonadeoRob Cuni
Paris Gourmet Grand Dir. John Duffy, PBMC Exec. Chef Chris Singlemann, Cacao Noel Chef Calogero Romano, guestRob Cuni
Sugar Dreams' Anali RoldanRob Cuni
Sweet Karma's Emily and FernandoRob Cuni
Swizzled Desserts Owners Steve and Karli MillsRob Cuni
Twin Fork Beer Co Bartender Rose Vasta, Owner Dan ChekijianRob Cuni
East Wind Long Island hosted the Sweet Dreams Pastry Chef Competition, a showdown that brought together top pastry chefs from across the region.
They were supporting the Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants and Breast Health Programs at Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Attendees indulged in an evening of desserts while casting their votes for the best chef.
Guests also enjoyed spirits, a 50/50 raffle and basket auction.