Event & Party Photos

East Wind Long Island Pastry Chef Competition

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/26/2025

Atlantis' Sean and Joni FountaineRob Cuni

Back Row: Sarika Hira, Brittany Blake, Marcela Trocha, Kerri Stafford, Damni Rani, Nirmala Khemraj, Front Row: Emily Mozdzer, Sarah MarklandRob Cuni

Bonnicakes' Jennifer ArmaRob Cuni

Cafe Victoria's Daniella Pabon, Monica Gonzalez, Owners Alex Escobar and Monserrat RuizRob Cuni

Cafe Victoria's Daniella Pabon, Monica GonzalezRob Cuni

Dev. and External Affairs VP Nicole Santos, Mary Kalich, PBMC President Amy Loeb, Exec. Program Dir. Elizabeth HughesRob Cuni

East Wind's Rick Abraham and Danielle RohlRob Cuni

Flora's Marinna Jones, Chef Ben McKinney, Lauren KovarRob Cuni

Old Westbury Golf and Country Club's Karen DonadeoRob Cuni

Paris Gourmet Grand Dir. John Duffy, PBMC Exec. Chef Chris Singlemann, Cacao Noel Chef Calogero Romano, guestRob Cuni

Sugar Dreams' Anali RoldanRob Cuni

Sweet Karma's Emily and FernandoRob Cuni

Swizzled Desserts Owners Steve and Karli MillsRob Cuni

Twin Fork Beer Co Bartender Rose Vasta, Owner Dan ChekijianRob Cuni

East Wind Long Island hosted the Sweet Dreams Pastry Chef Competition, a showdown that brought together top pastry chefs from across the region.

They were supporting the Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants and Breast Health Programs at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Attendees indulged in an evening of desserts while casting their votes for the best chef.

Guests also enjoyed spirits, a 50/50 raffle and basket auction.

