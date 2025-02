Flanneltines' Day Supports CAST

Gina Massa, Victoria Lospinuso Rick Seigleman Flanneltine Day Celebrants Rick Seigleman Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. Co-Owners Rich and Ann Vanderburgh Rick Seigleman CAST Representatives Cathy and Caitria Bemeroto Rick Seigleman Shortbread Kitchen's John McLane, Eileen McGuire Rick Seigleman Brian Burgess, Rommel Reynoso Rick Seigleman True Elizabeth Flowers's Betsy Liegey Rick Seigleman DIsset Chocolate's Valeri Krowiak Rick Seigleman JAKT Jewelry's Kristine Nemeth Rick Seigleman Weissbach, Rachel Polansky, Gianna Barry Rick Seigleman Daniel and Meghan Synder Rick Seigleman Deborah Stotzky, Edwin List, Mai Janes, Mark Fina Rick Seigleman Amityville American Legion Highlanders' Jimmy Fridman Rick Seigleman

Flanneltines’ Day at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. brought the community together in support of CAST, Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, an organization dedicated to helping those with food insecurities on The North Fork.

The annual event featured music by The Jambarito’s Band, alongside food and drink specials.

Attendees arrived dressed in flannels while donating non-perishable food and hygiene items to benefit CAST’s mission.