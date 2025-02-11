Gail Prudenti Named Chair of SCBA Judicial Screening Committee

Gail Prudenti (Mean Pug Digital)

Gail Prudenti, newly appointed Chair of the Suffolk County Bar Association Judicial Screening Committee, brings decades of judicial experience to her latest role.

A former Chief Administrative Judge of New York State, Prudenti emphasizes the importance of maintaining public trust in an impartial and ethical judiciary. Now part of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., she continues her lifelong mission of serving Long Island families.

Passionate about diversity and mentorship, she advocates for a legal profession reflective of the communities it serves.

Prudenti advises young attorneys to pursue big goals, seek mentorship, and give back, underscoring the impact of community engagement.

We spoke with Prudenti about what the new appointment means.

A Conversation with Gail Prudenti

Congratulations on your appointment as Chair of the Suffolk County Bar Association Judicial Screening Committee! What does this new role mean to you personally and professionally?

I am truly grateful for this opportunity to serve and contribute to upholding the mission of this committee and the integrity of our judicial system. With more than two-decades of experience serving on the bench, including serving as Chief Administrative Judge of the Courts of New York State and the Surrogate of Suffolk County, it is an honor to help ensure that only the most qualified individuals are recommended for new judicial roles in Suffolk County.

Suffolk County’s judiciary plays a crucial role in the community. How do you see your role on the committee impacting the lives of Suffolk County residents?

The public must have confidence that judges are impartial and ethical. Our 25-member committee is tasked with thoroughly evaluating the background, experiences, and qualifications of candidates seeking judicial office and confirming that they will maintain these standards for the people of Suffolk County.

Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., is known for its commitment to clients and the community. How does this philosophy align with your own professional values?

Throughout my career — as an attorney, a judge and a law school dean — one of my goals was to always make a difference in the community and to help families solve their legal issues. Joining such an outstanding team of attorneys at Burner Prudenti has allowed me to continue this goal and to continue serving families on Long Island, a place where I grew up and I call home.

As a women-owned firm, Burner Prudenti Law represents significant progress in the legal field. How do you view the role of diversity and inclusion in today’s legal profession?

It is very important that the legal profession is as diverse as the clients we serve. Burner Prudenti Law is proud to be women-owned and it is part of our firm culture to support other women in the legal profession, and other professions, through special events, mentorship and networking.

What advice would you offer to young attorneys aspiring to leadership roles or seeking to make a meaningful impact in the legal profession?

Believe in yourself. Think big, be determined and set your standards high. Have many mentors that you can look up to; that you can learn from; and respect. And don’t hesitate to ask for assistance. Most importantly, give back to your profession and get involved in your community. Success, I have found, is attaining our own personal and professional goals, but also serving the public good.

