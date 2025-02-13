Gwyneth Paltrow Writes Foreword for David Nayfield Book

Gwyneth Paltrow is seen attending a Goop Beauty & Violet Grey holiday party at Chez Margaux in the Meatpacking District on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Another Hamptonite shaking up the food scene is actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently revealed she’s written the foreword for David Nayfeld’s new book. Titled Dad, What’s For Dinner? The book is meant for any dad, mom, grandparent, guardian, caregiver who struggles with a variety of options when it comes to cooking dinner daily for kids, the description says.

“This book is about father daughter love and is full of the BEST recipes. Proud to have written the [foreword]. I just preordered mine,” Paltrow said on Instagram.