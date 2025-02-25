Hampton Bays Library Hosts Groundhog Storytime

The Hampton Bays Public Library invited families to its Groundhog Storytime, featuring Miss Tammy and a special guest – Allen McButterpants, a groundhog from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Refuge.

Children up to grade six gathered for a story session, where they learned fun facts about groundhogs and their role in predicting the seasons.