Event & Party Photos

Hampton Bays Library Hosts Groundhog Storytime

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/25/2025

Carolina and Emily Bustamante, Betta and Estella PinedeAlicia Doherty

Christine Taylor, President Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce, Bella TaylorAlicia Doherty

Hannah and Adam MingioneAlicia Doherty

Jameson, Janine and Lyla HughesAlicia Doherty

Jennifer Phillips, Abri Grube, Beatriz, Victoria and Sophia SilvaAlicia Doherty

Luna and Ethan S.Alicia Doherty

Michelle and Caroline Galindo, Courtney, Tabor and Lincoln HattonAlicia Doherty

Otis and Alissa GreenAlicia Doherty

Otis Green, Tammy Flanell, Allen McButterpants and Friend of the Widlife CenterAlicia Doherty

Scarlett, Lucas and Juliette Luna, Leo BermanAlicia Doherty

The Hampton Bays Public Library invited families to its Groundhog Storytime, featuring Miss Tammy and a special guest – Allen McButterpants, a groundhog from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Refuge.

Children up to grade six gathered for a story session, where they learned fun facts about groundhogs and their role in predicting the seasons.

