Local Artists Perform at Winter Intermezzo

Local poets Peter Walsh and Candace Hill, alongside violinist Gary Ianco, Associate Concertmaster of the New American Sinfonietta, performed at St. Ann’s Church sponsored by the Bridgehampton Library.

The event featured poetic recitations interwoven with Ianco’s violin performances, creating a fusion of literature and melody.