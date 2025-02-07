Southern Hospitality: Luxurious Travel & Culinary Gems Define the Palm Beach Experience

Casa L’Acqua branzino

The Palm Beach experience is so magical, that it shouldn’t be marred by a hectic or disruptive voyage, or getting around once you are here. A sure way to avoid that problem is by picking the best travel methods possible. Slate, a private business class shuttle, is premiering this year, with flights between Palm Beach and Westchester. Not only do you have cushy seats and great service, but there are no long waits at security – you just arrive at the private lounge, and hop on board.

And you can skip the frustration of cancelled or tardy phone app car rides, especially if you are headed to the airport of an important appointment. A1A, the number one limo service in the county, provides ultra clean, comfy cars, with completely professional drivers, and amenities like water and magazines. The company is so confident that the ride will be prompt, that if it is even 15 minutes late, your ride in both directions will be complimentary.

Two of the best restaurant finds in Palm Beach county both happen to be located within charming little houses. Casa L’ Acqua, on a side street in Delray, strikes a perfect balance between authentic and creative, with dishes like risotto with halibut and lemon; langoustines; lamb chops with Dijon mustard and herbs; and perfectly baked salt-crusted branzino; all served in a setting that makes you feel like you are in someone’s stylish home. Luff’s in Boca Raton is a more casual experience, but the fish is super fresh, whether you select grouper in a coconut curry sauce; or one of several catch of the day, served with zucchini, honey-roasted carrots and crispy fingerling potatoes.

If you love fresh local seafood, City Oyster Bar in Delray is another spot no to miss. The raw bar and crudo items are legendary, and melt-in-your-mouth local fish, including grouper and mahi, can be ordered grilled, sautéed or blackened. Sushi lovers should check out the chirashi bowl with tuna, hamachi, wahoo and steamed shrimp, served over rice with wakami salad and avocado.

At a time when food prices and restaurant bills have escalated, it’s a comfort to discover places that offer great value, and we’ve found a few for you.

Serena Pastificio, attached to the iPic theater in Boca, has whole Mediterranean fish that is far superior to the small generic creatures served at so many places, and more akin to what is found at the top Greek estiatarios. Trenette al pesto with fingerlings, green beans, lemon and parmesan; and a perfectly al dente spaghetti with a zesty pomodoro, are each under $20.

Osteria Capri, a new restaurant that opened in the Hilton near Palm Beach International Airport, celebrates the food from Calabria (Joey Capri is the chef’s name). The menu has 7 different veal dishes, all under $32, seven different chicken presentations, all under $30, and a selection of house wines at $10 each.

The Home, a little find on The Park golf course in West Palm with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the greens, serves up a mushroom pizza with white truffle oil for $14; baby back ribs for $26; grilled shrimp bucatini with Champagne uni butter for $34; spiny lobster and shellfish frites for $36; and Scottish salmon for $32.

Steak lovers should rush to Novocento, the new Argentinian spot in Delray. Apart from $5 handmade empanadas at happy hour, the dinner menu includes a hangar steak for $32 and a perfectly seasoned and seared New York strip for a mere $38, including potatoes. For those who prefer fish, the large, pistachio-crusted salmon is only $29, and the branzino $34.