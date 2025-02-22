Beauty Industry Executive Maribeth Welsh Remembered as Beloved Member of the Southampton Scene

Maribeth Welsh

Maribeth Welsh, a former cosmetics executive and beloved member of the Southampton community, died peacefully at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on Feb. 4 from complications of kidney disease, whose ravages she fought valiantly with grace, dignity and, characteristically, not just a little black humor. She was 81.

Born in Brooklyn on Oct. 21, 1943 and raised in Seaford, Maribeth spent the bulk of her professional life in New York at the Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., beginning as a secretary to Ronald Lauder in the 1960s. Decades later, she retired from the company as senior vice president of marketing for Clinique, the world’s first dermatologist-developed beauty brand.

This retirement was short-lived. Maribeth continued to work in development and special events management, first for the Legal Aid Society and ultimately served as executive director for the American arm of the Irish Georgian Society. A lifelong “do-er,” Maribeth devoted countless hours to causes that mattered to her, especially access to healthcare and social services for all.

Over the years, she was deeply involved in fundraising initiatives at both the former St. Vincent’s Hospital in Greenwich Village and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. She was an early hands-on volunteer for the annual DDD Sale and Auction to benefit the Southampton Fresh Air Home and the much-loved Parrish Presents in support of the Parrish Art Museum. A longtime Upper East Sider with getaways in Palm Beach and Southampton, “The Sisters Welsh” downsized in 2021 and made Southampton their full time home.

Maribeth became active in efforts to support the Southampton History Museum and was a vocal citizen when it came to matters affecting the quality of life in Southampton Village. Her commitment to the Village was both heartfelt and robust; she knew how to make herself heard. The daughter of the late Oliver and Mary “Barry” Welsh, Maribeth is survived by her beloved sister, Ellen Welsh of Southampton, cousin Peggy Welsh Bousson and her daughters Elizabeth and Katherine Bousson, and enough friends to fill multiple phone books.

The family received guests on Feb. 14 at Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton and internment.

More appropriately for Maribeth, however, a party like no other in celebration of her extraordinary life will occur in the late spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to: Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Foundation in gratitude for their compassionate care or Heart of the Hamptons, the food pantry and emergency assistance organization, in gratitude for their extraordinary mission.