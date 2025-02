Musicians Featured at The Church

April Gornick, Eric Fischl, Margaret Garrett Robert Rosenbaum Barbara and Glenn Seifert Robert Rosenbaum Bruce Wolosoff, Chris Cerrone Robert Rosenbaum Carlos Iama, Carter Burwell, Esteli Gomez Robert Rosenbaum Composer Mintjia Robert Rosenbaum Daintree Vega, Kathy Jones Robert Rosenbaum Efrain, Katey and Raquel Klein Robert Rosenbaum Eliza Bagg, Steven Bradshaw, Jodie Landau Robert Rosenbaum Esteli Gomez, Mona Iama Robert Rosenbaum Glenn Seifert, Noel Miranda, Barbara Seifert Robert Rosenbaum Mohna Hope, Stephanie Yribe Robert Rosenbaum Movie Music Composer Carter Burwell, Performer Cameron Beauchamp Robert Rosenbaum Peter Dayton, Cameron Beauchamp, Barbara Dayton Robert Rosenbaum Roomful of Teeth with Exec. Dir. Sheri Pascarella Robert Rosenbaum Sam Havens Robert Rosenbaum

Two-time Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth performed at The Church with works in progress by composers Christopher Cerrone, Mingjia Chen and Eliza Bragg.

The event marked the culmination of a weeklong residency, offering a glimpse into the creative process behind the compositions.

The program also served as a preview for their sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall.