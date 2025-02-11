New Year, New Look: Is Plastic Surgery for Me?

Dr. Chris Funderburk of Neinstein Plastic Surgery specializes in the “Birkin Body” mommy makeover, a neck-to-kneecap procedure.

The New Year is upon us, and now is the time for the ultimate test of the “New Year Resolution.” The betterment of one’s, inside and out, is one of the centerpieces of all self-accomplishments. An estimated 25 % of all resolutions are based on weight loss or toning up during the five months leading to Memorial Day. The best example of these efforts is the spikes in gym memberships on the second day of January. However, despite the monthly expense of a gym, attendance falls off as early as February. Regardless of the best efforts, 70-90% of all resolutions will be abandoned within the first three months of the new year. With the odds against someone on keeping a “New Year New Look” resolution, when can cosmetic or plastic surgery help?

Last year, 1,500,000 surgical and 5,500,000 nonsurgical cosmetic procedures were performed. The most common procedures include liposuction, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), breast augmentation/ breast lift, botulinum, and skin resurfacing.

We have consulted Dr. Chris Funderburk of Neinstein Plastic Surgery regarding questions about who is an ideal candidate, what procedure is best for you, and the role of lifestyle in maintaining your look. Dr. Funderburk is one of the surgeons best known for his complete mommy makeover. This makeover covers the neck to the kneecaps and includes a stay at The Plaza Hotel rolled into the initial cost.

When do you recommend cosmetic or plastic surgery? Who is a good and bad candidate?

Cosmetic surgery is about enhancing or restoring confidence by addressing aesthetic concerns. A good candidate for surgery is someone who is physically healthy, emotionally stable, and has realistic expectations. They should understand the risks involved and have a clear idea of the outcomes they want. The decision should come from within, not external pressures.

On the other hand, a bad candidate is someone who is undergoing surgery due to external pressures, like trying to meet someone else’s beauty standards, or those who expect surgery to solve emotional or psychological issues. It’s important to be in the right mental space and have a healthy relationship with body image before making a decision.

What are the differences between liposuction and abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck) for stubborn waistlines?

Liposuction is a great option if you’re dealing with localized fat that isn’t responding to diet and exercise. It’s a less invasive procedure that removes fat from targeted areas, shaping and contouring the body. However, liposuction doesn’t address loose skin or muscle separation.

Abdominoplasty, or tummy tuck, is ideal for patients with stubborn fat, excess, sagging skin, or weakened abdominal muscles (often from pregnancy or weight loss). It tightens the muscles and removes the extra skin. The choice depends on your specific needs. If skin laxity or muscle separation is involved, a tummy tuck may be more appropriate. If you’re mostly dealing with excess fat, liposuction could be the better option.

What does a complete mommy makeover include?

A complete mommy makeover is a personalized combination of procedures designed to address the changes a woman’s body undergoes after pregnancy and childbirth. Typically, it includes breast surgery (augmentation, lift, or reduction) to restore volume or shape, a tummy tuck to address loose skin and muscle separation, and liposuction to remove stubborn fat in areas like the thighs, hips, or abdomen.

It’s important to recognize that a mommy makeover isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. The procedures can be customized to address a patient’s specific concerns

What role does lifestyle have in maintaining the New Year, New Look?

Lifestyle plays a significant role in maintaining the results of any cosmetic procedure. While surgery can provide a dramatic change, it doesn’t replace the importance of healthy habits. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining a stable weight are essential to keeping your results looking their best.

Post-surgery, we also emphasize things like proper hydration, getting enough sleep, and avoiding smoking, as these factors can affect healing and long-term outcomes. Plastic surgery can give you a great start, but it’s up to you to keep up with a healthy lifestyle to maintain the results.

How long will the results last? How is lifestyle connected to keeping the results?

Results from procedures like liposuction or tummy tucks can last a long time, but that really depends on your lifestyle. If you maintain a healthy weight and avoid drastic fluctuations, the results can be permanent. That said, if you gain a significant amount of weight post-procedure, fat can return to treated areas, and your overall contour could change.

For breast augmentation, the implants may last decades, but the appearance of your breasts can change as you age due to factors like gravity and skin elasticity. Surgery isn’t a magic bullet—it’s about making an investment in yourself that you must support with a healthy lifestyle going forward.

What is your overall goal as a plastic surgeon?

My overall goal is to enhance the natural beauty of my patients while maintaining balance and harmony. Plastic surgery is about improving self-confidence and giving people the opportunity to feel better about themselves, not creating an entirely new person. I take a holistic approach to each case—assessing both the physical and emotional aspects—to help each patient achieve their aesthetic goals in a safe and sustainable way.

It’s not about changing who you are but helping you become the best version of yourself, inside and out.