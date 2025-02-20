Things to Do in Palm Beach County: February 20–March 8, 2025

Welcome to Palm Beach, where it’s summer year round.

Get out and about in Palm Beach County with amazing things to do this month, February 20–March 8, 2025.

PALM BEACH COUNTY LIVE SHOWS

The Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann

Sunday, February 16, 3 p.m.

Opera enthusiasts won’t want to miss this opportunity to hear artists from The Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artists Development Program as they perform songs and operas by artists like Verdi, Rossini, and Mozart. Tickets are $40.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

Andrea Bocelli in Concert For Valentine’s

Sunday, February 16, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss world-renowned singer Andrea Bocelli performing arias, crossover hits, and popular love songs in honor of Valentine’s Day at The Kravis Center. Tickets start at $95, and VIP packages are available.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-833-8300, kravis.org

Flamenco Fiesta

Thursday, February 20, 6 p.m.

Enjoy world-class dancers and instrumentalists as they present the fine footwork, expressive movement, and lyrical melodies that define flamenco. Wine and tapas will be served during the performance. Tickets are $35 for members and $50 for non-members.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org

London Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, March 1, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss the long-awaited debut of the London Symphony Orchestra at The Kravis Center! Enjoy pieces by Bernstein and Mahler, as well as a pre-concert talk with Classical Artistic Director Phillip Bergman that begins at 1 p.m.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-833-8300, kravis.org

Clematis by Night: J. P. Soars & The Red Hots

Thursday, March 6, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the American roots and blues of J. P. Soars & The Red Hots at this award-winning concert series in Centennial Square on The West Palm Beach Waterfront. Bring your blanket or chair!

Palm Stage on the Great Lawn, Downtown West Palm Beach. wpb.org

Karen Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience

Sunday, March 9, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Enjoy the Taylor Swift experience, complete with costume changes, choreography, and VIP options at Boca Black Box.

8221 Glades Road #10, Boca Raton. 561-483-9038, bocablackbox.com

The British Invasion

Friday, March 14, 6 p.m.

Enjoy music by The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and Radiohead merged with dazzling laser visuals in the full-dome planetarium of The Cox Science Center. Purchase tickets in advance online.

4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1988, coxsciencecenter.org

FUN ACTIVITIES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

Spring Training–Miami Marlins & St. Louis Cardinals

Saturday, February 22-Sunday, March 23

View some entertaining Major League Baseball training games at The Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter! Single-game tickets are $19-$65. Season tickets and flex plans with four or more games are also available

4751 Main Street, Jupiter. mlb.com/roger-dean-chevrolet-stadium.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Wednesday, February 26-Sunday, March 1

Don’t miss this event with the top PGA Tour golfers in Palm Beach County! Food, beverages, vendors, and prime public seating options mean there’s plenty of fun to enhance your experience. Net proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare Charity.

3300 PGA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens. thecognizantclassic.com

A Taste of Asia: A Culinary and Cultural Experience

Saturday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy Asian-inspired cuisine from some of South Florida’s finest restaurants, fine wine, sake, and whisky at The Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens. The evening will also include a drumming performance, dancing, calligraphy demonstration, pop-up art gallery, live auction, sake and whisky tastings, and more. Tickets are $250 per person. You must be 21 years old or over to attend.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Palm Beach Polo Season

Through April 27

Don’t miss polo tournaments, brunches, and fine dining through the end of spring in Wellington! Tickets for tournaments and brunches are sold separately. Group tickets are available.

3667 120th Ave, Wellington. 561-204-5607, nationalpolocenter.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY KIDS’ EVENTS

Peter Pan: A Broadway Musical

Through February 16

Don’t miss this new adaptation of Peter Pan by playwright Larissa FastHorse at The Kravis Center. Tickets begin at $40.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-833-8300, kravis.org

Family Studio: Boxing Champions in the Making

Saturday, February 22, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Children ages 5-12 can enjoy a 15-minute spotlight tour and art workshop in conjunction with the current Norton Exhibition Strike Fast: Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing. The program is free, but pre-registration is required.

411 Clemantis Street, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Art Tales Storytime and Art Activity

Saturday, February 22, 11:15 a.m.

Your child, ages 4-9, can enjoy storytime and a craft with a caregiver at The Boca Raton Museum of Art. For non-members, a $25 ticket admits four children and two caregivers. The same ticket is $15 for members. Registration is required.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org

A Frozen Adventure Character Brunch

Saturday, March 8, 9 a.m.

Meet Elsa, Anna, Kristof, and Olaf at The Ben, where there will also be a royal brunch, treats, and character-themed fun! Guests are welcome to dress as their favorite prince or princess.

251 N. Narcissus Ave, West Palm Beach. 561-655-4001, thebenevents.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY ART EXHIBITIONS

The Palm Beach Show

On view through February 18

Enjoy some of the world’s most sought-after dealers, who will be showcasing art, antiques, jewelry, and more at The Palm Beach Convention Center from February 13-18. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-822-5440, palmbeachshow.com

Annual Student & Faculty ExhibitionOn view through March 6

View impressive 2D and 3D works in mediums like clay, jewelry, paintings, photography, and more at The Armory Art Center! A closing reception with light bites and beverages will be held on Thursday, March 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

811 Park Place, West Palm Beach. 561-8932-1778, thepalmbeaches.com

Strike Fast, Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing

On view through March 9

Enjoy over 10 artworks from the 19th century to the present, illuminating the connections between boxing and artists. It explores boxing as a sport, as well as its cultural impact, and as an allegory for the body, storytelling, and politics.

411 Clemantis Street, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Living with Art and Design: A Collaborative Presentation with Robert Stilin and Gavlak

On view through March 16

Enjoy this combination of high-end design objects and contemporary art in the historic home of Ann Norton! The museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

253 Barcelona Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5328, ansg.org

The Ethereal Worlds of Maxfield Parrish

On view through April 20

Don’t miss 25 original works by Maxfield Parrish, an American painter and illustrator known for his use of imagery and ethereal beauty. The Flagler Museum is open Tuesday-Sunday.

One Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.us