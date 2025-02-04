Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Colin Goldberg, Techspressionism Artist

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Colin Goldberg

Episode 219: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Colin Goldberg, an artist who grew up in Southampton and merges painting and digital media, coining “Techspressionism” to define his technology-driven artistic approach. His work has shaped an international movement, culminating in major exhibitions and an AR (Augmented Reality) art book, Metagraphs: Augmented Reality Art.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast