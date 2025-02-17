Podcast: Dan Talks with Kevin Beatty, North Sea Maritime Center Fundraising Director

A Conversation with Kevin Beatty

Episode 220: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Kevin Beatty, the fundraising director of the North Sea Maritime Center. Located at the historic Tupper Boathouse, the center is dedicated to preserving the heritage of North Sea Harbor. The center works in partnership with organizations like the Southampton Historical Museum and the Peconic Land Trust

