Ponquogue Bridge Set to Reopen with Modified Traffic Pattern

The Ponquogue Bridge is scheduled to reopen with limited access the week of March 3, 2025, following precautionary measures implemented by the Suffolk County Department of Public Works and the New York State Department of Transportation.

“The Ponquogue Bridge is critically important to emergency services, businesses, and local traffic, we needed to find a way to open the bridge as quickly as possible,” Suffolk County Ed Romaine said. “Our county Department of Public Works has been working with the NYS Department of Transportation and a plan to immediately open the bridge has been designed.”

Traffic lanes will be shifted eastward using lightweight barriers, traffic control barrels, and lane markings to allow restricted passage. Vehicles up to five tons, as well as bicycles and pedestrians, will be permitted, with special permits available for ambulances up to 14,500 pounds.

“Public safety is paramount, and we need to ensure our first responders can serve their communities,” said Romaine added.

Meanwhile, a permanent repair plan is in development to restore the bridge’s 40 ton capacity. Until then, vehicles up to 20 tons can use the Post Lane Bridge in Quogue, while the Beach Lane Bridge in Westhampton Beach remains available for vehicles up to 40 tons.

The bridge, which runs over the Shinnecock Bay in Hampton Bays, was closed last Thursday after a routine inspection identified conditions demanding closure of the bridge. Earlier this week, NYSDOT officials were inspecting the bridge further.