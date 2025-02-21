Speed Limit Change Proposed in Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Ralph Urban

The Village of Westhampton Beach is considering a proposal to reduce the speed limit on Lilac Road, following a request from the local superintendent to establish a school zone.

The board held a public hearing to discuss Superintendent Carolyn J. Probst’s request, which is aimed to enhance safety for students. Due to New York State regulations, however, Lilac Road does not meet the requirements to be classified as a school zone.

“We do not qualify for a school zone on Lilac due to the fact that we do not have a crosswalk on the northern portion,” Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban said.

As a compromise, the mayor suggested reducing the speed limit to 25 mph, which is still above the standard 20 mph limit for school zones but lower than the current speed.

“There are certain distances involved in a school zone, we can come close with a 25 mph speed limit,” the mayor said. “The goal is to balance safety and regulation while making sure we do what’s best for the community.”

Another alternative discussed was installing a yield sign to encourage drivers to slow down, even if a formal school zone is not possible. Some board members supported this idea, believing that additional signage could improve safety without requiring major regulatory changes.

The request for a school zone stems from concerns about student safety, as many children travel along Lilac Road to and from school. While the proposed speed reduction serves as a middle ground, some community members question whether it will be enough to ensure student safety.

The board plans to continue discussions and seek expert opinions on potential traffic-calming measures before making a final decision.