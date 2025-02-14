Rainbow Heart Sculpture an Artist’s Valentine to Southampton

L.-R.: Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger, artist James Ding and Southampton Arts Center Executive Director Christina Strassfield.

Local sculptor James Ding’s 8-foot-tall “Rainbow Heart,” the latest work in his Inspired by Love series, was recently unveiled at the Southampton Arts Center just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Unlike his contemporaries who often sketch their works and have a fabricator create the final product, Ding made “Rainbow Heart” from scratch, gluing together four foam blocks, which he sculpted with hot wire, wrapped in fiberglass, painted by hand, and sprayed with a sparkly coating.

“Southampton is a community of artists and those who appreciate art, and has been for centuries,” said Southampton Mayor William Manger. “What better way to give the village a Valentine in the form of a colorful, fun sculpture that everyone can enjoy as they walk down Jobs Lane.”

The work is something of a local tradition. Ding’s 30-foot-long “XOXO Hugs & Kisses” sculpture debuted on Valentine’s Day 2024 at Southampton Arts Center and was later moved to Southampton Elementary School.

Ding’s first job was teaching Industrial Arts, where he learned welding, automotive, woodworking, silk screening and other trades — and used those skills to make all the equipment needed to start The T-shirt Factory in Southampton in the 1980s. Today, he is creating a new genre: graphic arts on a very large scale and in a 3-dimensional format.

The public is encouraged to tag @VillageofSouthampton on Instagram when posting photos of the sculpture.