Recipe: Learn to Make Arthur & Sons' Meatballs with Ricotta

Arthur & Sons meatballs with ricotta

Savor the flavors of Arthur & Sons’ family style meatballs with ricotta courtesy of Chef Joe Isidori! These are guaranteed to leave everyone wanting more.

FAMILY STYLE MEATBALLS WITH RICOTTA by Chef Joe Isidori (Serves 4)

Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

2 #10 cans La Valle Ground Tomatoes

1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1.5 cups of onions, diced

1 cup of garlic, sliced

2 tablespoons of kosher salt

1 tablespoon of oregano

2 tablespoons of granulated garlic

1.5 teaspoons of ground black pepper

2 cups of Mutti tomato paste

Directions

Toast garlic in EVOO until golden.

Add onions and cook until soft.

While the onions are cooking down, add salt, pepper, oregano and granulated garlic to release aromatics.

Then add the tomato paste and cook until the bright red color turns to a lighter rust color.

Add the ground tomatoes and bring to a boil.

Then simmer for 3 hours

Roasted Garlic

Ingredients:

1 qt extra virgin olive oil

2 cups garlic, thinly sliced

Directions

Combine oil and garlic together in a 4 qt sauce pot. Slowly bring to a simmer while constantly stirring.

Remove from heat when garlic has a golden color. The garlic will continue to cook in the carry-over and will attain a toasted color.

Continue stirring until off heat until it has cooled.

Once cooled, strain roasted garlic and reserve the garlic and garlic oil for various applications.

Meatballs

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Ground beef

1 lbs. Pork King Sweet Italian Sausage

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

3 eggs, whole4 oz Romano cheese, grated

3 tbsp parsley

10 oz Polly-O Old Fashioned Ricotta

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp Salt

3 Tbsp Roasted garlic, chopped

Directions

Crumble the beef and pork in a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until evenly combined. Be careful not to overwork.

Portion out 3 oz balls of the combined mix.

Once all is portioned, deep-fry meatballs using blended oil at 350 ̊F. Fry in small batches,

in single layers, until golden brown or 4-5 minutes.

Remove from the fryer and place in a stainless steel rondeau. Cover meatballs with

tomato sauce until they are just submerged.

Braise in the tomato sauce with a lid in the oven at 350 ̊F for 3-4 hours.

Building the Meatballs

Ingredients:

12 meatballs in sauce

12 oz tomato sauce

1 cup Polly-O Old Fashioned Ricotta Cheese

Extra virgin olive oil (drizzle)

Kosher salt to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

Shaved parmesan cheese

12 leaves basil

Directions

Place meatballs into a family style serving bowl.

Ladle tomato sauce over meatballs.

Top meatballs with dollops of ricotta cheese.

Drizzle with EVO and season with salt & pepper.

Garnish with torn basil leaves, shaved parmesan cheese.

Serve with a serving spoon.

Arthur & Sons is located at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. arthurandsonsnyc.com/pages/bridgehampton