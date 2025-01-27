Recipe: Learn to Make Arthur & Sons Tasty Chicken Parmigiana

Arthur & Sons chicken parmigiana

Craving Arthur & Sons famous chicken parmigiana this winter? Whip it up at home with chef Joe Isidori’s recipe below! Perfect for a Sunday night family dinner.

Arthur & Sons Chicken Parmigiana by Chef Joe Isidori (Serves 4)

Fried Chicken Breasts

Ingredients

4 pieces boneless skinless chicken breast, about 2 pounds

1 tsp kosher salt, for seasoning

½ tsp black pepper

2 large eggs

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups Italian bread crumbs

1 cup vegetable oil, divided

Directions

Preheat to 450ºF.

Thoroughly dry chicken breasts with a paper towel. Place each piece in between plastic sheets and pound to an even ½-inch thickness. Repeat.

Generously season both sides of the chicken breast with salt and pepper.

Put the flour into a shallow bowl. Whisk together eggs and place in a shallow medium bowl. Place Italian bread crumbs in another shallow bowl.

Dip chicken in flour, shake off excess. Next, dip in egg wash, coat completely. Lastly, dip in breadcrumbs, pressing to coat evenly. Repeat.

Heat ½ cup of vegetable oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmering, carefully place two pieces of chicken in the pan and fry until first side is golden brown and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes.

Turn heat down to medium and flip the chicken. Cook until golden brown. Transfer the chicken to a paper towel-lined plate to drain oil, then place on wire cooling rack atop a sheet pan.

Discard the excess oil and wipe the pan clean. Add ½ cup fresh vegetable oil, and repeat with remaining pieces.

Tomato Sauce

Ingredients

2 #10 cans La Valle ground tomatoes

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1.5 cups of onions, diced

1 cup of garlic, sliced

2 tbsps of kosher salt

1 tbsp of oregano

2 tbsps of granulated garlic

1.5 tsps of ground black pepper

2 cups of Mutti tomato paste

Directions

Toast garlic in EVOO until golden.

Add onions and cook until soft. While the onions are cooking down, add salt, pepper, oregano and granulated garlic to release aromatics. Then add the tomato paste and cook until the bright red color turns to a lighter rust color.

Add the ground tomatoes and bring to a boil. Then simmer for 3 hours.

Building Chicken Parmigiana

Ingredients

4pc fried chicken breasts

8oz tomato sauce, divided

8 slices low moisture mozzarella

16pc ½” cubes fresh mozzarella

12oz tomato sauce (held warm)

Shaved Parmesan Reggiano cheese

Chopped parsley

Directions

Line a 13”x9” baking pan with 4oz tomato sauce, top with fried chicken.

Equally distribute an additional 4oz of tomato sauce over chicken and top with sliced low-moisture mozzarella followed by fresh mozzarella cubes.

Bake for 10-12 minutes at 400˚F until cheese is melted and chicken has an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Convert baking temperature to broil to lightly brown the cheese.

Remove chicken from the oven and add remaining 12oz of warmed tomato sauce. Shave parmesan over the dish and finish with parsley.