Recipe: Bistro Ete Apple Tatin

Bistro Ete Apple Tatin.

Chef Arie of Bistro Été has the perfect dessert for your sweet tooth! Treat yourself and your loved ones to their Apple Tatin, it’s sure to be a hit.

Ingredients:

4 Apples

16 oz. of Caramel

Pint of Vanilla Ice Cream

Method:

Heat oven to 375 degrees

Peel & core apples

Fill each hole of a muffin tin with caramel about 1/3 of the way (approx. 2 oz.)

Add in your apples

Bake for 25 minutes

Rotate apple in tin and bake for another 25 minutes

Remove each apple from tin while hot

Place each apple on a plate with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Drizzle with caramel & indulge!