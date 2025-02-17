Recipe: Bistro Ete Apple Tatin

Food & Drink

02/17/2025
Bistro Ete Apple Tatin.

Chef Arie of Bistro Été has the perfect dessert for your sweet tooth! Treat yourself and your loved ones to their Apple Tatin, it’s sure to be a hit. 

Ingredients:

  • 4 Apples
  • 16 oz. of Caramel
  • Pint of Vanilla Ice Cream

Method:

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees
  • Peel & core apples
  • Fill each hole of a muffin tin with caramel about 1/3 of the way (approx. 2 oz.)
  • Add in your apples
  • Bake for 25 minutes
  • Rotate apple in tin and bake for another 25 minutes
  • Remove each apple from tin while hot
  • Place each apple on a plate with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Drizzle with caramel & indulge!

