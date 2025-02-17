Recipe: Bistro Ete Apple Tatin
1 minute 02/17/2025
Chef Arie of Bistro Été has the perfect dessert for your sweet tooth! Treat yourself and your loved ones to their Apple Tatin, it’s sure to be a hit.
Ingredients:
- 4 Apples
- 16 oz. of Caramel
- Pint of Vanilla Ice Cream
Method:
- Heat oven to 375 degrees
- Peel & core apples
- Fill each hole of a muffin tin with caramel about 1/3 of the way (approx. 2 oz.)
- Add in your apples
- Bake for 25 minutes
- Rotate apple in tin and bake for another 25 minutes
- Remove each apple from tin while hot
- Place each apple on a plate with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Drizzle with caramel & indulge!